An Emmerdale fan believes that Aaron Dingle will die in the soap’s 50th anniversary storm after spotting a clue.

Aaron returned to the village this week after a year away.

However one fan thinks he will end up dying in the upcoming storm.

Aaron is back (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Aaron Dingle returns

It was revealed back in August that a storm will hit Emmerdale village for the soap’s 50th anniversary.

It was also revealed that Danny Miller would be coming back as Aaron Dingle.

Aaron returned to the village this week to make amends with his sister Liv and see his grandmother Faith, who is dying.

Aaron left the village last year after his boyfriend Ben Tucker was murdered.

Liv was arrested and charged with the murder, as she had an argument with Ben whilst drunk just before he was killed.

Aaron believed Liv did kill Ben and left. However it was later proved that Meena Jutla killed Ben.

Aaron has signed Mill Cottage over to Liv and Vinny (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory suggests Aaron will die in storm

Although Liv wasn’t happy with Aaron when he returned, Paddy had a talk with her and she forgave her brother.

Later Aaron decided to sign the whole of Mill Cottage over to Liv and her husband Vinny. He also gave Vinny his share in the scrapyard.

However one fan thinks that this could mean Aaron will be killed off in the upcoming storm.

The wrote: “I know nobody wants to believe it, but it really seems like Aaron is going to be killed in the storm, which explains why Aaron signed the Mill over to Vinny and Liv.”

I know nobody wants to believe it, but it really seems like Aaron is going to be killed in the storm, which explains why Aaron signed the Mill over to Vinny and Liv #Emmerdale — 𝓔𝓶𝓶𝓪 (@ballumshouse) October 5, 2022

Emmerdale: Danny Miller addresses concerns from fans

Last month Emmerdale released a whole cast photo, but fans were worried when they couldn’t spot Danny Miller.

On Twitter he responded retweeting the photo saying: “I am in it. I promise.”

I am in it. I promise 🙄🙄😂 https://t.co/O7MX1TPZyq — Danny Miller (@DannyBMiller) September 22, 2022

Could Aaron be killed off in the storm?

