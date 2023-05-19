In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday May 18, 2023), Mack enjoyed looking after baby Reuben whilst Chloe was at the dentist.

Mack bonded with his baby and started singing to him, excited to be spending time with him without Chloe around.

Now, an Emmerdale fan has made a dark prediction for Mack and Chloe as Mack gets closer to baby Reuben.

Emmerdale: Mack bonded with Reuben

Last night, Chloe told Mack that she had a dentist appointment to go to and was planning on taking Reuben with her.

Mack offered to look after Reuben so that it would be easier for Chloe. He pointed out that it would be a good way for him to learn how to parent him.

Chloe was a bit apprehensive about Mack looking after Reuben alone, noting that he didn’t have any idea what he was doing.

However, she eventually allowed Mack to care for Reuben whilst she was out, with Mack enjoying spending time with his son.

He started holding him whilst singing songs to him. When Chloe returned home, Mack promised to provide for both Reuben and Chloe.

Emmerdale fan theory: Mack to kidnap Reuben?

After seeing Mack bond with Reuben, one fan thinks that he may get too attached to him and kidnap him.

The fan shared the dark prediction on Twitter, sparking a new Emmerdale fan theory.

The fan who conjured up the theory, wrote: “Mack will kidnap the baby!” But, could they be on to something?

Emmerdale: Could Mack kidnap baby Reuben?

Currently, Reuben is the only thing Mack has left, after his relationship with Charity has been truly destroyed.

Chloe has warned Mack that him spending lots of time with Reuben isn’t a good idea at the moment. But, could Mack disagree? And will he end up kidnapping Reuben to get access to his son?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

