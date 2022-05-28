Emmerdale fans are devastated for Faith Dingle after she admitted her fears about dying.

Barmaid Faith has been played on the ITV soap by actress Sally Dexter since 2017.

Moira has been supporting Faith in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

And now it looks like her time in the Dales is coming to an end.

In Friday night’s emotional episode, Faith was struggling to keep up appearances as well as keeping the news her cancer had returned a secret.

Viewers know that Faith previously battled breast cancer.

But they were heartbroken to discover it had returned earlier this year – and this time it is terminal.

And with the news Faith is facing just months left, she has begun treatment to extend her time.

Having had her lung drained earlier this week, Faith was knocked for six – but had Moira there to support her.

Emmerdale: Faith Dingle’s huge secret revealed

And the farmer is struggling with keeping the news a secret from Faith’s children.

With Faith making a joke of it all, Moira was upset and asked that she stop.

But she was taken aback by Faith’s emotional reason for her jokes.

Faith struggled to hide her emotions (Credit: ITV)

She told Moira: “Why do you have to keep going on about me having my lung drains or starting my chemo again?

“You must know how that makes me feel.

“You seem to think it will help to tell people so they can tell me how sorry they are when they’re watching me dying.”

She added: “It’s alright for you lot, you can make plans about how you’ll cope with me not being around but there’s no point in me doing that, is there?

Faith is trying to paint a smile on in Emmerdale despite her upcoming death (Credit: ITV)

“Death is forever, Moira. I’ll just be a name on a tombstone. And that is why I don’t want to think about it.

“I just want to put on my high heels and have some fun.”

Fans were left devastated for her.

One said: “Faith breaks my heart again.”

A second said: “I’m so sad that Emmerdale are killing Faith off.”

Another said: “Love Faith. Pity about this storyline.”

