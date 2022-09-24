Emmerdale: Everything we want to happen for the 50th anniversary

Emmerdale celebrates its 50th anniversary next month and they are planning a Golden Month of Celebration.

Now we’re not exactly sure what any of that actually means but we know what we want from it.

And there’ll be trouble if we don’t get it…

So listen up Emmerdale, here’s our wish list.

Emmerdale needs to bring Meena back – or we riot! (Credit: ITV)

Meena’s return

If this doesn’t happen, then we will expect rioting in the streets for it will be a truly offensive situation.

Serial killer Meena Jutla made Emmerdale into a watchable feast for the eyes all on her own.

While lesser characters became morose and consumed with guilt about their murders, Meena relished in them.

It’s just a shame she only got to kill off three people before she was caught.

We say three but Ben and whatever Liam’s daughter was called barely had enough sentience to count as one person between them.

Whereas Andrea Tate…

Andrea may not even know who she is if she returns to Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Andrea’s stunning return from the dead…

In our hopeful minds, Andrea, having being held captive by Meena – surviving on old tins of bake beans like Kim did when she was locked in cellar for months in Hollyoaks, will make a stunning return for revenge herself.

Or if they can’t pull that off then maybe she has been in a hospital having lost her memory a-la Rebecca White after serial killer nephew Lachlan had her held there.

Either way, just get her back.

Who is Chloe’s dad in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

Reveal about who Chloe’s dad is

At the risk of sounding interested in the dullest character to arrive in the village since [insert literally any Dingle name here], this is a mystery we want solving.

Big shot criminal with an organisation that can track his daughter’s movements and employ countless staff to keep tabs on her?

He has to be connected to the village, right?

Well let’s hope so, because since cutting ties with him all Chloe’s done is get bored, date awful men and drink cups of tea.

Who did Mack cheat with? (Credit: ITV)

Revealing Mack’s mystery bedmate

Could it be Tracy? Is it Aaron? Could it be anymore annoying that we’re actually interested in who it is?

Obviously Mackenzie and Charity are doomed, by virtue of him not being Vanessa, but this is quite a fun way to split them up.

It shouldn’t be interesting to us but it is.

Just please don’t make it be obvious.

Danny Miller quit his role as Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale to go into I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Aaron taking down Sandra

If Aaron Dingle has to come back – because of Liv and not because Danny Miller’s got a big gas bill or anything – then at least put him to some use.

As well as saying goodbye to Faith, Aaron really needs to protect his sister from her monstrous mother.

And if that involves killing her, before being sent to prison to reunite with Robert Sugden, then that is what we shall accept.

Sadie King is high up on our comeback list (Credit: ITV)

Big shock returns for the 50th anniversary of Emmerdale

We know Aaron Dingle, Tracy Metcalfe and Diane Sugden are coming back for the big 50th anniversary but it’s not enough.

We want and demand more.

Frankly we want Kathy Glover hurling herself against a car carrying Andy Sugden and Sadie King.

There needs to be an influx of characters from times gone by in the village .

And we will accept nothing less.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

