Emmerdale has paid a touching dedication to a beloved crew member, Cliff Perry, after he sadly passed away.

The soaps viewers had been wondering who the Cliff Perry from the memorialising title card was at the end of Friday night’s episode.

Cliff Perry received a dedication on Friday night’s Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

He was a props manager who worked on the ITV soap for many years.

The dedication read: “In memory of much loved crew member Cliff Perry 1959-2020.”

Sam Dingle actor James Hooton shared an explanation about his late friend and some background about their friendship.

Read more: Emmerdale faces backlash over Laurel and Jai’s Down’s syndrome termination storyline

He revealed how important Perry had been during his own tenure on Emmerdale over the last 25 years.

Ahead of the episode, he tweeted: “There’s a dedication at the end of tonight’s @emmerdale for one of our own who has sadly passed away.

“#cliffperry was a props man on Emmerdale who started work at YTV [Yorkshire Television] in 1979.

“He will be sadly missed by all! I for one will be raising a glass. Rip Cliff.”

James’s co-star, Lydia Hart actress Karen Blick added: “Same here.”

Emmerdale cast pay tribute to Cliff Perry

Emmerdale director Duncan Foster said: “Very sad news. A funny man, always had a smile and a joke. A great prop man. Thoughts with his family and his brother john. RIP cliff.”

Laura Norton, who played Kerry Wyatt, said: “Beautiful Cliffy.”

There’s a dedication at the end of tonight’s @emmerdale for one of our own who has sadly passed away. #cliffperry was a props man on Emmerdale who started work at YTV in 1979. He will be sadly missed by all! I for one will be raising a glass. Rip Cliff — james hooton (@jamhoot) November 6, 2020

Former Emmerdale star Denise Black added: “Oh no! So sad. Sending love xxx”

Props man Perry had a long career working with Yorkshire Television for almost 50 years.

As well as working on Emmerdale for years, he spent considerable years working on Yorkshire period drama Heartbeat well into its final series.

Read more: Emmerdale fans shocked as Paddy Kirk dumps Chas Dingle

He worked on ITV’s anthology Crime Story as well as the Ciarán Hinds miniseries Seaforth, a romantic saga about Yorkshire in the 90s.

He is the latest of a series of dedications of cast and crew by the soap.

Most recently late actress Sheila Mercer had a dedication when she passed away aged 100 last December.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!