Emmerdale star Emma Atkins has revealed the real reason her character Charity Dingle wants an abortion.

It was revealed in tonight’s episode of the soap (Wednesday, July 27) that Charity is pregnant, however it’s clear she wants an abortion.

But Emma Atkins has revealed the real reason for Charity’s decision.

Charity knows Amelia is pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale fans predict Heath Hope is the father of Amelia’s baby

Emmerdale: Charity is pregnant

In tonight’s scenes Amelia Spencer went to the abortion clinic for her appointment for a termination.

However all the questions from the consultant left Amelia feeling upset and overwhelmed.

She explained she couldn’t tell her dad about her pregnancy as there’s a lot going on in their life and time is moving on, so she needs to have an abortion now.

She went outside, but Charity was shocked to see Amelia outside the clinic.

Amelia broke down in tears and Charity comforted her, offering to support her.

Charity explained to the teenager that she was there because she had fibroids.

Charity is pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Emma Atkins reveals real reason Charity wants an abortion

At the end of the episode, Charity rang the clinic explaining she was supposed to have a termination today and needed to make another booking.

Now Charity actress Emma Atkins has explained why her character wants a termination.

When asked if Charity wants to forget the pregnancy is happening, Emma said: “Yeah I think a lot of the time Charity just thinks ‘what’s the quickest way to solve a problem? To eradicate the obvious, make it invisible almost.’

“I think she knows she’s late forties, she’s already not been the greatest mum the village, people know that, so I don’t think she can really handle the idea of even letting the whole village know that she’s pregnant.

“I think there would be a lot of scepticism and judgement and I think she knows this.

“She’s not been the most successful of mothers, motherhood has been a struggle for her, she’s not maternal.

Charity is in a relationship with Mackenzie (Credit: ITV)

“She’s not been with Mackenzie long enough and because he’s a lot younger I think she thinks it will trap him in those sort of societal constraints of domesticity, which I think she’s like ‘well he’s not going to be interested in that.'”

Emma then hinted at Mack’s reaction to finding out about Charity’s pregnancy.

She continued: “Then what’s so interesting is when the audience eventually see his take, it’s extremely different to the one she probably imagined and that make really interesting watching.”

Will Charity go through with the abortion?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up



Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertaimentDailyFix and let us know what you think!