Emmerdale star Emma Atkins breaks silence on Charity baby theory

Emmerdale star Emma Atkins has broken her silence on Charity Dingle’s baby shock theory. Soap fans know that Charity slept with ex Mackenzie Boyd earlier this year.

The moment of passion, when Mack is in a relationship with Chloe Harris, is set to explode during Super Soap Week. The love triangle will be caught in a deadly car crash.

Emmerdale star Emma Atkins has broken her silence on Charity Dingle’s baby shock theory (Credit: Splash)

Mack will be forced to choose between saving estranged wife Charity and mother of his child Chloe. But fans are convinced Charity is pregnant after their one night stand.

Now Charity actress Emma has broken her silence on the theory. Speaking to EntertainmentDaily! and other media, she said: “I haven’t heard anything and that would be news to me.

“I can’t even remember how many children I have in the show at the moment! I go: ‘Is it three? Is it four? Is it five?’ That’s terrible! But no, I don’t think so.”

Emmerdale baby shock for Charity Dingle?

She added: “People just want Mack to make his mind up: ‘Will you please just pick a woman!'”

Meanwhile, Chloe actress Jessie Elland has opened up about the fan reaction to the story. “I think any form of fan reaction is a great thing to have,” she said.

“It shows that they’re invested and enjoying it, even if that enjoyment is not liking a particular situation.”

Mackenzie has to choose between saving Charity or saving Chloe’s life in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emma added: “I think the humanistic quality of it all is played out really well because everyone had a reason to be devastated by the circumstances but Mack had not gone out of his way to cause this. It wasn’t a salacious story, there was a reason behind it.”

But Laurence Robb, who plays Mack, added: “Any time any fans have spoken to me it’s been: ‘Why are you not with Charity?’ Or: ‘I’m glad you’re not with Charity and you went with Chloe’. It’s always been opposite ends of the spectrum.”

Read more: Emmerdale fans fear who shock pregnancy could be after boss teases unhappy surprise

However he added: “It’s done in a really nice way where you can empathise with all of the characters and all of their motives for why they’ve done what they’ve done. You might not agree with it but you can understand why they’ve done what they’ve done.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!