Emmerdale, EastEnders and Coronation Street soap-o-meter: The heroes and villains from this week

It’s been a week in Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders, hasn’t it?

The good and the bad of Soapland have pulled double duty with their schemes and storylines – but who are the heroes of the week and who are the villains?

THE HEROES

Sam Mitchell has proved herself the saviour of EastEnders this week (Credit: BBC)

Sam Mitchell – EastEnders

Morality isn’t a strongsuit for Sam Mitchell – and thank goodness for that.

She might be secretly plotting to destroy her family, but what she’s actually doing is saving EastEnders single handily.

Organising a heist, getting herself shot, dealing with Shirley Carter – all iconic.

And you can tell Kim Medcalf is enjoying every moment playing the mischievous Mitchell.

Janine Butcher who?

Maria Connor won’t be intimidated by trolls in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Maria Connor – Coronation Street

The merry widow herself has seen off more men than Gail Rodwell – and yet she still searches for love.

Unfortunately she found it with a murderer and so obviously decided to make herself locally famous by being a councillor.

And now she’s being terrorised by trolls and a psychotic individual who has made deep-fake adult videos of her in an effort to destroy her.

Yet despite all this and having frequent breakdowns, Maria hasn’t backed down – and she’s come out swinging.

She even manage to pull off a special Star Trek-themed birthday party for son Liam and give her family a lovely day.

If that isn’t heroic, then we don’t know what is.

Faith Dingle is an inspiration to us all in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Faith Dingle – Emmerdale

The only woman in Soapland who can make death look good.

She might be facing her final months on the mortal coil, but Faith isn’t planning on shuffling off in a bathrobe.

Instead she’s thrown herself into living life in Emmerdale as well as she can – which is frankly a miracle when she has the children that she has.

Cain wants nothing to do with her, and Chas wants to make everything about her.

It’s a wonder Faith is still smiling through it all.

THE VILLAINS

Chas is making everything about herself – and having an affair in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Chas Dingle – Emmerdale

Is there anyone in Soapland more awful than Chas at the moment?

Faith is dying of cancer but of course it’s being made all about Chas and her self-destructive impulses.

Why not have her cheat on loyal husband Paddy with the man who destroyed her life and stole her life’s work? Makes so much sense.

Chas is verging on irredeemable now, sort it out, Emmerdale.

Spider is back, but is it to cause trouble? (Credit: ITV)

Spider Nugent – Coronation Street

Oh Spider! It’s been 19 long years since you’ve been on the cobbles and now you’re back.

But instead of just doing a good deed and returning for Toyah Battersby in her hour of need, you’ve got something else going on.

Whatever your dodgy plot is – she doesn’t need any more trauma heaping on her.

And we don’t need to watch it.

Be the hero we need you to be!

Stuart needs help (Credit: BBC)

Stuart Highway – EastEnders

He began his EastEnders journey as a vile villain who needed desperately to be axed and never heard from again.

But in the four years since he arrived, Stuart‘s developed into a sort of all right character.

Until this week that is when he decided to not seek help for his mental health issues, and instead dump wife Rainie and send her away from her home and job with a newborn baby to care for.

The soap might be tackling a serious issue with post natal depression in men – but Stuart needs to get help before he destroys his entire life.

