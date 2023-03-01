Emmerdale, EastEnders and Coronation Street axed tonight in huge schedule shake-up

In sad news for soap fans, Emmerdale, EastEnders and Coronation Street have all been axed tonight (Wednesday March 1, 2023) in a huge schedule shake-up.

Viewers will have to wait a short while longer to catch up on their usual soap drama.

When will the soaps be back on our screens?

Things take a dark turn between Amy and Aaron later this week (Credit: ITV)

The soaps aren’t on tonight

Emmerdale, EastEnders and Coronation Street have been axed tonight.

Emmerdale usually airs at 7.30pm on Wednesdays over on ITV.

Coronation Street usually follows this, airing at 8pm-9pm.

EastEnders usually airs at 7.30pm over on BBC One on Wednesdays.

However, tonight, both channels will air coverage of the FA Cup, meaning that the soaps can’t air.

BBC One will air the Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur FA Cup match.

ITV will air the Manchester United v West Ham United match.

Emmerdale will next air on Thursday (Credit: ITV)

When will Emmerdale next air?

Emmerdale will next air tomorrow (Thursday March 2, 2023).

The soap will air for the usual hour but will start at an earlier time, airing at 7pm-8pm.

This episode will focus on Paddy saying some veiled goodbyes to his loved ones before leaving the village once again.

As he leaves with the plan of ending his own life, Bear reads a letter that Paddy left.

The letter makes Bear and Marlon worried as they set off on a search for Paddy.

But, will they find him in time?

To make up for tonight’s lost episode, Emmerdale will also air for an hour on Friday (Friday March 3, 2023) at 7pm-8pm.

EastEnders is back on Friday (Credit: BBC)

When will EastEnders next air?

EastEnders won’t air tonight but it will be back on tomorrow night, airing at 7.30pm for half an hour.

This episode sees Lola and Jay return home from their honeymoon, asking Ben for help with their money issues.

Nish and Suki continue to argue over Mitch before their marriage ceremony.

And, Denise and Jack learn that Amy had heard Ravi’s promiscuous behaviour whilst at Nugget’s house.

EastEnders will also air on Friday for half an hour from 7.30pm.

Corrie returns tomorrow (Credit: ITV)

When will Coronation Street next air?

Coronation Street will next air tomorrow night.

The soap doesn’t usually air on Thursdays but tomorrow is an exception.

From 8pm-9pm, Coronation Street will air on ITV.

This episode sees Stephen’s plan backfire as he accidentally drinks some LSD.

Peter also makes Paul an offer to keep Carla out of trouble.

But, will he accept?

Coronation Street’s final episode of the week will air at it’s usual time of 8pm-9pm on Friday.

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IFkFwyfQKfQ

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

Will you miss the soaps tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!