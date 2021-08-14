Emmerdale drops hint over who is trolling April Windsor – and they are close to home

Emmerdale has dropped a hint that Cathy Hope is the troll tormenting April Windsor.

Viewers know that young April is being tormented by a vile troll who is using her dead mum Donna against her.

April was left tearful by the bullies’ harsh words (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode April discovered two girls who wanted to abuse her in person.

Her aunt Cathy encouraged her to take them on – but April was left tearful when she was called a “sad little freak”.

She lashed out at Cathy, blaming her for the abuse.

And she made a decision to stop listening to Cathy and do it her way from now on.

With April determined to take matters into her own hands she vowed to track down the troll herself – leaving Cathy scrambling to stop her.

However with Cathy encouraging April not to contact her troll – does it mean she’s behind the abuse?

Emmerdale: Marlon Dingle will explode at who is trolling April Windsor

April will be devastated to realise who her troll is.

Meanwhile her dad Marlon will have to be held back when he discovers the truth about who is tormenting his daughter.

Teasing how Marlon will react to the identity of April’s evil troll, Mark Charnock said: “Well he’s quite an emotional person so I don’t think he’ll respond well.

Marlon will explode when he finds out who is trolling April Windsor (Credit: ITV)

“It won’t be measured.”

He added: “Hopefully comes across as a loving parent. His kids mean everything to him but you need to share this.

“Obviously he’s got Rhona who is brilliant but it’s everybody around him, the community around him.

“He’s ill equipped to cope, I think most parents probably are, because it’s almost like a guessing game really.

“Let’s try this and see if it pays off – oh, it’s not paid off, what shall I do next? The important thing is to give the kids a safe space where they feel they can express themselves to you.

“In April’s case there’s a lot of scenes where she says ‘Please don’t tell school’, all that sort of stuff.

“It’s really difficult for parents, as awful as it is for the kids, it’s a really tricky tightrope to walk.”

