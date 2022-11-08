Emmerdale star Dominic Brunt reaches out to fans for help with ‘unbearable’ and ‘exhausting’ problem

Emmerdale star Dominic Brunt has reached out to fans for help as he opened up about his fear of flying.

The actor, who plays Paddy Dingle in Emmerdale, posted about how it’s become ‘unbearable’ and ‘taking the fun out of travelling.

On Twitter he wrote: “Does anyone else have a fear of flying? It’s becoming absolutely unbearable and taking all the fun out of travel.

“It’s exhausting and tedious and scary. I really want to enjoy flying but I find the panic is getting worse.

“Poor me, I know, but flipping heck!”

Dominic’s co-star James Hooton, who plays Sam Dingle, was quick to offer him some advice.

James responded saying: “Ey up Dom. I have a mantra that I say to myself when taking off, landing and at any point during flight when there’s turbulence or something untoward that I don’t like.

“It comes from Ho opono pono, an ancient method of self-identity and healing. I’ll share when I see you.”

One fan said to Dominic: “I use to but the more you do it the more you get use to it. Just go on a few short hauls with easy jet, it’s the best way to get over it.”

A second said: “Have you tried hypnosis? I help people get rid of their fear of flying using hypnosis.”

A third added: “Hypnotherapy can sometimes help.”

Dominic has played Paddy since 1997 (Credit: ITV)

Dominic Brunt in Emmerdale

Dominic has played Paddy in Emmerdale since 1997.

Currently Paddy has no idea that his wife Chas has been having an affair with Al Chapman.

Last week, Chas’s brother Cain found out about the affair and confronted Al.

However in a twist, Al ended up getting shot and killed.

Cain took the blame for Al’s death, however his 10-year-old son Kyle was the one who shot Al.

Paddy’s wife Chas was cheating on him (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Chas still believes Cain is responsible for killing her lover.

Cain convinced Chas not to tell Paddy about the affair as he knew that if their affair became public knowledge then the police would have his motive for killing Al.

Will Paddy ever find out the truth?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

