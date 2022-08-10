Emmerdale: Does Marlon die after being rushed to hospital?

Tonight’s visit to Emmerdale saw Marlon Dingle taken to hospital after suffering a shock set-back, but does Marlon die?.

Emmerdale spoilers for the rest of the week reveal Marlon’s health scare threatens his wedding to Rhona, but will he be okay?

Paddy’s prepping Marlon for his big day (Credit: ITV)

Marlon falls at his stag do

Tonight (Wednesday August 10) saw Marlon attend a last minute stag do at home that his closest friends and family put together.

After building up the strength the past few weeks to stand, something he has been working on since his stroke, Marlon attempted to get to his feet.

Trying to stand up, his feet gave way and caused him to fall.

Paddy erred on the side of caution and advised his best friend to get checked out at the hospital.

Marlon was reluctant, but Paddy insisted he may have had another stroke.

The chef agreed as long as there was no ambulance.

The fall was also to be kept a secret from Rhona as to not spoil her wedding day tomorrow.

Marlon’s loved ones are by his side (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Marlon at the hospital?

After checking in at the hospital, Marlon’s chances of a perfect wedding day are not looking too good.

The doctor told him that he must stay overnight, much to his upset.

“The results of the scan show you haven’t had a second stroke,” the doctor told him. But then she dropped the bombshell he couldn’t go home.

“While you haven’t had a second stroke, the results indicated your blood pressure is currently sky high, so we’re going to keep you in overnight just to monitor things.”

Even though Paddy explained the wedding is tomorrow, the doctor was determined and advised that they cancel the big day.

“It’s in your best interests to keep you under observation for now, we can’t risk you having another stroke.”

Marlon looked at Paddy pleadingly, but he firmly told him: “You heard what she said.

“If you leave you’re running a massive risk. It might not be your wedding day, it’ll be your funeral.”

Vanessa tries to delay a worried Rhona (Credit: ITV)

Does Marlon die in Emmerdale?

Emmerdale spoilers for later this week tell us that while it’s touch and go Marlon will make his wedding. This means he will also survive.

Although on the morning of the nuptials the doctor still won’t discharge him, Marlon fails to let his fiancée know about his situation.

Vanessa and Rhona’s mum, Mary, delay the bride from heading to the church.

Vanessa attempts to do everything in her power to delay Rhona, but the bride starts to worry that something is wrong.

Where is Marlon?

Vanessa reassures her friend that everything will work out whilst secretly knowing that the groom may not turn up.

Paddy and Marlon team up to try to make it to the church in time.

Will they be too late?

Paddy gets Marlon to the church (Credit: ITV)

Marlon and Rhona make it official!

Just as Rhona realises something is terribly wrong, Paddy and Marlon burst in.

It’s an emotional moment as the bride and groom exchange their vows. They beam with happiness.

Paddy gives a speech and Priya keeps her promise, wearing a revealing dress and embracing her scars.

It’s a happy day all round – at last!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

