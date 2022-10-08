Emmerdale: Do NOT reunite these couples

Emmerdale, we don’t ask much, but we are begging you to not reunite these couples.

Not every soap relationship must be revisited, not every one of them works – so please, keep them apart.

Nate and Tracy just do not work (Credit: ITV)

Tracy and Nate

When soaps put together two characters for a shock romp and pregnancy storyline it can spark a chemistry-laden love story.

But when those characters are the shouty Tracy and the terminally dull Nate, that’s not really what happened.

Instead they had a baby and descended into abject misery.

He cheated on her, she had postnatal depression and everything was awful.

And now she’s back, it looks they are being drawn back together, though goodness knows why.

They don’t work together – so just cut it out.

Emmerdale needs to put a stop to the Harriet and Will reunion (Credit: ITV)

Harriet and Will

What part of their entire sordid and lie-strewn history has convinced either of this pair that they are suited?

Was it Harriet being an undercover cop and sending Will away for decades for the crimes of her other lover Malone?

Or perhaps it was him stalking her and trying to actively murder her?

Maybe it was when they bonded over digging up the corpse of Malone after his daughter shot him?

Or could it have been their various affairs? Honestly the list goes on and on.

The simple fact is that these two just do not work and as tempting as it would be to put Harriet in the line of Kim Tate’s fire, it’s really not worth it for Will.

The less said about Jimmy and Mandy the better (Credit: ITV)

Jimmy and Mandy

When there was that brief storyline of Jimmy King falling for Mandy Dingle and it looked like they were about to embark on a passionate affair, it sparked horror.

Fans were terrified bosses would pull it off and there would be a terrible affair storyline in the works.

They were wrong, thankfully and Mandy knocked him back. Though the pair have been growing closer again in recent weeks and that is worrying.

Clearly Mandy should not go near Jimmy – not when her ex Paddy is about to have his heart shattered by Chas’ affair with Al Chapman.

Paddy and Mandy – has a nice ring to it.

Emmerdale couples like Robron need to stay far away from each other (Credit: ITV)

Aaron and Robert

With Danny Miller’s recent comeback to Emmerdale village as Aaron Dingle, of course there has been talk of Robert returning.

The actor himself told ED! recently: “[Executive producer] Jane Hudson and the team mentioned there was going to be a lot action packed stuff for the 50th.

“I was on holiday at the time and I kind of imagined that it would be some action-packed thing where maybe Aaron could turn up and kidnap Robert out of prison.

“It was just stupid talk.”

And yes it would be stupid talk.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Robron may have a legion of Emmerdale couples fans but they were unrelentingly toxic for years.

Murders, cheating, more murders, secrets, lies, violence and hatred all wrapped up in an awful bow.

Both characters are misery unchained and utterly spent.

