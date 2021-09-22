Emmerdale fans fear that Diane Sugden will be killed off by Meena Jutla after it was announced actress Elizabeth Estensen would be retiring from the show.

Last week it was announced Elizabeth, who has played Diane Sugden for 22 years, would be retiring from the soap.

However since the announcement fans have worried that perhaps Diane could be Meena’s next victim.

A few months ago Meena confided in Diane that her best friend Nadine took her own life.

Meena begged Diane to keep what she told her to herself.

Meena told Diane about Nadine. But she didn’t tell her she was the one who killed her (Credit: ITV)

However later Leanna Cavanagh found the news clipping from Nadine’s death and questioned Meena about it.

Meena let slip to Leanna that she killed Nadine.

Although Leanna agreed to keep Meena’s secret, the nurse didn’t want to risk the truth coming out and pushed Leanna off the humpback bridge.

Meena killed Leanna, but her death was ruled an accident (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Rhona faces prison after she’s charged with assault?

Leanna died from her injuries but her death was ruled an accident.

However fans are now worried that Meena will strike again and kill Diane.

Now is Diane’s exit with the Dr or does Meena kill her to torture Victoria 🤔🤔🤔🤔#Emmerdale — Zombie 404 (@VampLover27) September 20, 2021

My money is now on Meena killing Diane one way or another in the Big Week. What do you reckon? #emmerdale — Bernardine Kennedy (Maxwell) (@BerniKennedy) September 17, 2021

Guess we know who Meena’s next victim is #Emmerdale — Shania 🦋 (@shesnoangelxo) September 16, 2021

I don’t want Meena to hurt her — Linda Lewis (@lindalewis58) September 17, 2021

Can’t we just wait till Meena gone first please? — Oasisguy68 (@williamg1968) September 17, 2021

Please dont kill her off maybe she can go to Spain!👍👍😸😸 — @MEL.TOFFEE,FUDGE,CBE,& CAMOLLIE+2, (@mel_cbe) September 17, 2021

Emmerdale: Will Diane be killed off?

Emmerdale fans will be glad to hear that it seems like Diane won’t be killed off.

It was revealed that Diane will be packing her suitcases and heading off to warmer climes leaving her life in the village behind her.

Speaking about leaving the show, Elizabeth said: “For the past 22 years I have loved playing Diane Sugden – she’s kind, reliable and fiercely loyal.

Elizabeth is retiring, but it sounds like Diane will be leaving the village alive (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Harriet makes a huge career change?

“However, I feel the time has come to say goodbye. Emmerdale will always remain special to me.

However, I feel the time has come to say goodbye.

“I’ve been treated with respect and kindness and I’ve had the very best friends and colleagues, both past and present. I’ll miss everyone dearly.”

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

What do you think of these latest Emmerdale spoilers? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!