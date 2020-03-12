Emmerdale viewers disgusted as DI Malone kills a bull and threatens toddler Isaac

Viewers of Emmerdale have been left disgusted after Detective Inspector Malone killed Moira's bull and threatened toddler Isaac in last night's episode (Wednesday, March 11).

Earlier this week, Cain discovered his employee Will had been hiding drugs for Malone in the garage. Will explained that Malone is a bent copper and is top dog in a gang Will was previously involved with.

To make things worse, Malone knows that Cain was the one who shot Nate Robinson, and the gun used actually belongs to Malone.

Will was forced to tell Cain the truth about Malone after his boss discovered drugs in a car (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher would like a role on Coronation Street

In last night's episode, Cain met up with the dodgy detective and despite Will's warnings not to upset Malone, Cain told the detective to keep away.

Malone is vile killing that bull.

But when Cain returned to the village, his garage had been broken into and he quickly received a call from his soon-to-be ex-wife Moira, who said her bull Bertie had been killed.

Moira called the police and one of the officers even claimed he'd never seen anything like it in his years on the job, meaning poor Bertie must've been brutally murdered.

Malone hinted he would hurt Isaac if Cain didn't clear the air with him (Credit: ITV Hub)

Read More: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Arthur bullies Archie again as Laurel fails to deal with her son

Soon Malone turned up and once he was alone with Cain, Malone looked at little Isaac and said to Cain: "Nice little lad you've got."

When Cain warned him to back off, Malone continued saying: "If you do remember anyone you might have upset I'd make amends, before things get really out of hand."

Viewers were disgusted that Malone would kill an innocent animal and threaten a toddler.

Malone is vile killing that bull 😠😠😠 #Emmerdale — Charlotte King (@Charlotte_K13) March 11, 2020

Just caught upon @emmerdale can we please get rid of D.I Malone he is horrible. Also let's get pc swirling on emmerdale more love him!! #Emmerdale — Veevee❣❣🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 💜👭🌈 (@McgaleVeronica) March 11, 2020

Malone such a smug sod needs bringing down!! #Emmerdale — Shaheen (@topgooner100) March 11, 2020

Malone is a crafty copper! #emmerdale — All In The Name Of Emmerdale (@Ishipvanity) March 11, 2020

Malone's another one who deserves a painful death #Emmerdale — CrazyPoliticUS (@CrazyPoliticUS) March 11, 2020

Bertie the bull deserved better. 🐮 #emmerdale — nix (@honorarywyatt) March 11, 2020

Not liking the new bent copper storyline. Who wants to hear about massacred bulls on a family show. #Emmerdale — Tracey (@madtreasure) March 11, 2020

#Emmerdale so the @emmerdale bosses not only hate cops but now bulls as well 😢 😡 — ChrisP (@Chris1968E) March 11, 2020

Yesterday on Lorraine (Wednesday, March 11) DI Malone actor Mark Womack admitted his wife Samantha, who played Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders on and off from 2007 until 2017, teased him over his role in the ITV soap.

He said: "She just takes the mickey out of me because I'm terrible at learning lines.

"She just said 'Learn the lines, don't knock anything over, just get on with it.' "

What do you think of DI Malone?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!