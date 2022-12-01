Emmerdale aired Debbie Dingle‘s debut in Classic episodes on ITV3 on Wednesday November 30.

Fans were thrilled to see her – with some making jokes about her future on the show.

Debbie’s 19 year stint in Emmerdale has just begun (Credit: ITV)

Debbie Dingle arrives in Emmerdale

In her first ever Emmerdale scenes Debbie was seen arriving to be fostered by Paddy and his then-wife Emily.

They were showing her around the house.

As she was staying for Christmas Day, she apologised for “ruining” their Christmas. She then asked: “So, do I get a stocking?”

Paddy – in typical Paddy fashion – bumbled: “Oh, well, the thing is, we, er, we haven’t had time…”

“Got ya!” Debbie cheekily quipped.

At this point, Debbie did not know who her biological parents were – nor that they were living in this very village.

She had been given up for adoption to Pat Jones, who had become an alcoholic. Pat had been admitted to hospital, hence why Debbie came to stay with Paddy and Emily temporarily.

Viewers joked that it was ‘frightening’ to see Debbie smiling! (Credit: ITV)

Fans react to Debbie’s appearance

Fans were excited to see her on screen again, after her departure from the show in January 2021.

“Loving watching Classic Emmerdale and seeing a very young Debbie Dingle make her first appearance,” enthused one.

“Debbie Dingle is currently been adopted by Paddy and Emily!” said another excited fan.

A third added: “Anyone watch Classic #Emmerdale this Arvo? Debbie Dingle, got adopted by Paddy and Emily!”

Some even made jokes about Debbie’s future on the soap.

“You can sense Paddy’s fear,” wrote one. “He knew Debbie was dangerous from day one!”

Another added: “Debbie Dingle, smiling…I am frightened,” a nod to the fact she was often portrayed as quite a miserable character.

Debbie grew up on screen, but then left last year (Credit: ITV)

Debbie stays in the village

After her adoptive mother’s death, Debbie stayed in the village with Paddy and Emily.

But she had a photo of her birth mother and when she showed it to Cain Dingle, he recognised it as Charity. He had no idea he was Debbie’s dad.

Charity was 13 when she had given birth (Cain was 14) and had been forced to give the baby away.

She wasn’t keen to get to know her daughter at first, but eventually gave in and Debbie forged a new family unit with Charity and then-husband Chris Tate.

However, when Chris found out Cain was Deb’s father, things took a turn.

Charity and Cain began an affair and Chris kicked her out.

It resulted in the ultimate revenge plot when terminally ill Chris killed himself and framed Charity for his murder.

Debbie remained in the village until January 2021, when actress Charley Webb decided to leave the soap.

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Classic Emmerdale airs weekday afternoons on ITV3.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!