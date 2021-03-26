Emmerdale has shut down filming after the death of a crew member.

The tight-knit crew have temporary halted filming due to the death.

In a statement ITV said the set had closed down for a day out of respect.

Released to Digital Spy, it reads: “We can confirm an Emmerdale crew member has very sadly passed away.

“Our sincerest and heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends and loved ones of our colleague.

“As a mark of respect, we have stood filming down for today. We’d like to abide by the family’s wishes for privacy at this very sad time and we’d ask the media to be respectful of this.”

The crew member has not been named.

But it is believed that as of today, March 26, filming has resumed.

Emmerdale temporarily halted filming (Credit: ITV)

When did Emmerdale shut down for COVID?

Emmerdale was forced to stop filming temporarily back in January after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

A deep clean of the set followed and those exposed were sent home to self-isolate.

Read more: Ryan Hawley welcomes first child with wife

Meanwhile, in March of last year, all production of Emmerdale was closed down.

This was during the first national lockdown when television and film sets across the nation were forced to close.

Emmerdale briefly shut down again in January of this year (Credit: ITV)

However, it was able to resume filming in early June, weeks ahead of its rival Coronation Street.

A source told The Sun at the time: “Emmerdale is being used as the benchmark for safety guidelines as they have a lot of space and it’s the perfect location to put the social distancing measures into practice.

“Everyone will be adhering to social ­distancing and scenes will be filmed with smaller groups.

“The teams will be able to film in certain ways which will minimise distancing. The scripting teams are working on creating storylines with fewer characters.”

Where is Emmerdale filmed?

Emmerdale is filmed between an outdoors set and ITV Studios in Leeds.

From 1972-1976 outside scenes of Emmerdale Farm were filmed at Arncliffe in Littondale.

Here The Falcon Inn remains running, which The Woolpack is based on.

The soap is filmed between two sets these days (Credit: ITV)

Then from 1976-1997 it was filmed at Esholt Village, West Yorkshire.

Read more: Adam Thomas mugged in front of young son

However, tourists began to flock the site, making if difficult to film.

Since 1998 it has been filmed at the set locations.

In fact, the outdoors set is a replica of Esholt village.

Can I visit the set?

The current sets are not open for the public during the week.

However, pre-pandemic Emmerdale did offer weekend walking tours of the outside set.

What’s more, Arncliffe and Esholt remain popular tourist spots for Emmerdale fans.

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.