Emmerdale: David and Victoria’s ‘return’ leaves fans all saying the same thing

David and Victoria featured in Emmerdale last night and fans were left frustrated.

The couple have not appeared together on screen much recently and this was the first time they’ve been seen in weeks.

But viewers weren’t impressed with the scenes and some even said David and Victoria make them feel sick.

David and Victoria tried to distract themselves from Meena’s trial (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: David and Victoria ‘return’ to screens

David and Victoria were seen together in The Hide while Meena Jutla was on trial for murder.

Liv Flaherty was working there, meanwhile Dawn and Billy Fletcher were also drinking in the venue.

All of them have been victims of Meena.

David and Meena were together, before he cheated with Victoria. Meena then tried to kill Vic.

Billy and Meena were also a thing before he left her for Dawn.

Meena then tried to kill both Billy and Dawn.

None of them went to the trial, instead choosing to challenge each other to a game of table football.

David later delivered the news that Liam had faltered on the stand and come under intense questioning, which dampened the mood slightly.

David commented that Liam’s testimony had not gone well (Credit: ITV)

Fans not impressed

Those watching at home didn’t think much to the scenes.

As well as questioning just why none of them were being called as witnesses, they felt it was all a bit unnecessary.

Fans also just don’t like seeing David and Victoria together.

“Does anyone give a flying [bleep] about David and Victoria?” wrote one.

“Would you have noticed their absence had they not have come back from their suspension?”

Someone else said: “David and Victoria” and shared a meme of Gordon Ramsay shouting “[Bleep] off”.

Others agreed.

Victoria and David haven’t been seen much on screen lately (Credit: ITV)

Where have David and Victoria been in Emmerdale?

Matthew Wolfenden and Isabel Hodgins were off screens for three months following reports they mimicked a mixed-race co-star’s accent.

Although at the time Emmerdale told ED!: “While we would never comment on individual cases, Emmerdale has robust policies in place to deal with any allegations brought to our attention and take the appropriate steps.”

It was reported no one had been suspended, but when Victoria and David returned, it was with little fan fair and they haven’t been seen much on screen since.

In fact, Victoria left again almost as soon as she returned for fear Meena would get out of jail and come after her.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

