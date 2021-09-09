In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale, David, Victoria and Wendy were held hostage by Russ, who was armed with a gun.

In tonight’s scenes (Thursday, September 9) Russ continued to keep Victoria and Wendy captive in The Hide.

Russ arrived in the village a few weeks ago, plotting to get his mother’s money back from his grandson Harry, who she left the money to.

Russ came to the village a few weeks ago (Credit: ITV)

Tonight he demanded Victoria transfer him the £50k from her bank account and got her to open up the safe in The Hide.

While in the office, Vic spotted David’s phone and hid it under the table while David also hid.

When they left, David rang his son Jacob and asked him to call the police.

Russ is holding Vic, Wendy and David hostage (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: Colin Baker to make an appearance in the soap

However when Russ took Vic and Wendy back downstairs he heard David’s phone ringing.

When he went back up to the office, he demanded David come out and also took him hostage.

Emmerdale: David, Victoria and Wendy held hostage

David explained the police were on their way and they tried to convince Russ to let them go.

Meanwhile outside the police arrived.

As a phone rang, Victoria made a move to try and get the gun off Russ and David followed her.

Jacob called the police (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Why is there only one episode of Emmerdale on tonight?

He soon turned around and shot and outside of The Hide, a gunshot could be heard.

It wasn’t revealed who was shot, however as Victoria and David were struggling with Russ, could it be one of them?

Was Victoria shot, or was David shot trying to save his friend?

Or did Russ end up shooting Wendy?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale continues tomorrow night (Friday, September 10) at 7pm on ITV.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tomorrow night’s episode of Emmerdale? What did you think of tonight’s episode?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!