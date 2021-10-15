Emmerdale: David taking part in the survival challenge is ridiculous, say fans

Emmerdale aired scenes in which David Metcalfe signed up to do the survival challenge last night.

And fans are calling it ridiculous given he only got shot last month.

The shop owner has barely been out of bed, is constantly sweating, wheezing, and can hardly walk unaided. Plus, Meena’s been messing with his painkillers, slowing down his recovery!

How is he supposed to take part in the big event?

Emmerdale: David signs up for the challenge

David was shot. but it doesn’t seem to have stopped him (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Priya sleeps with Ellis – then dies?

When Priya and Ellis were trying to sign up participants, David was offended he hadn’t been asked.

But Priya pointed out: “Are you up to it?”

To which David conceded: ” No, probably not.”

However, when Ellis asked him, Ellis made it all sound easy: “You wouldn’t have to do anything you’re not up to, I know you’re still recovering.” He even suggested David bring Meena along too so she could keep a close eye on him.

It seemed that was enough to sway David and he agreed: “Do you know what, yeah, I will, it’s been ages since I’ve done anything like that.”

It’s been ages because you’re recovering from a gun shot wound, David!

Fans think he shouldn’t be taking part

Viewers at home know David was shot during a seige at the Hop as he was trying to protect Victoria.

They couldn’t believe David was even considering doing such a gruelling event.

They called it ‘unrealistic’ and ‘beyond’.

Sorry but David looks like he could still drop dead at any second.

How is he realistically supposed to be taking part in this challenge 🤦🏽‍♀️ #Emmerdale — Sancho Rashford Saka ❤️ (@AVFCLil) October 14, 2021

David got shot in the stomach with a shotgun, not arm or leg the stomach and was on the floor for 30+ minutes. He should be dead? Not going white water rafting. #Emmerdale it’s beyond. — Paul (@PaulBiUK) October 14, 2021

I’ve been taking a peek at SSW spoilers. What on earth is David doing entering a survival challege 2 weeks after being shot in the stomach?? Yesterday he wasn’t well enough to meet villagers for a catch up 🤭#emmerdale — Niknaklady 🐺💛🖤🐺 (@Niknaklady1) October 13, 2021

What happens next on Emmerdale?

David tells Victoria he loves her (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: Who is Fiona Wade married to?

Tonight, David will confess his love for Victoria just as they set up at base camp.

However, his confession is overheard by Meena, who then puts her plan to murder Vic into action.

Next week, the survival challenge begins, but soon takes a horrible turn when Victoria, David, Manpreet and Charles are struggling to stay afloat.

Meanwhile, Meena has damaged Victoria’s harness, but panics when Manpreet picks it up instead.

Lives will be lost as survival week turns deadly…

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

What do you think of these latest Emmerdale spoilers? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!