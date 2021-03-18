Emmerdale character David Metcalfe left fans shocked in last night’s episode (Wednesday, March 17) with his sudden change in appearance.

In the episode, David’s dad Eric popped into David’s shop to tell him he had his second vaccination.

David now has long hair (Credit: ITV)

However fans were distracted by the fact David’s hair had grown a lot since his last appearance.

Loving David’s long hair #emmerdale — dan the chatterbox 🌞⭐️🌜 (@chattymandan) March 17, 2021

#Emmerdale David is like us all, ready for a haircut — Pamela (@Pammy500) March 17, 2021

David needs a haircut… Didn't he have a hairstyle like that when he first entered #Emmerdale ? — Luke Hayes (@LukeHayesII) March 17, 2021

David going through a 2006 phase #emmerdale — Kyle Sewell (@KTheBritMC) March 17, 2021

David with lockdown hair…😳😅 I quite like it… #emmerdale — Teena Massam 💙 (@teenamassam) March 17, 2021

Emmerdale David: His current storyline

Over the last few months, David has been dating Manpreet’s sister Meena Jutla.

In 2019, David was disgusted when he discovered his girlfriend Maya Stepney, who was a school-teacher, had been grooming his 16-year-old son Jacob, who was also her pupil.

David with lockdown hair…I quite like it.

Maya began grooming Jacob when he was 15 and starting sleeping with him just days after his sixteenth birthday.

Maya groomed David’s son Jacob (Credit: ITV)

The truth came out when Priya Sharma saw them kissing outside of the club during Emmerdale’s Big Night Out.

Eventually Maya went to prison, but only served five months of her one year sentence.

When she was released it was revealed to viewers she was pregnant and on Christmas Day 2019, she left the baby with David and Jacob.

A DNA test revealed David was the baby’s father. Last year Meena arrived in the village and soon started to develop a crush on David.

David was horrified when he found out what Maya had been doing (Credit: ITV)

Their relationship got off to a rocky start when David didn’t show up for a date. He later explained he struggled to trust women after what Maya did to Jacob.

However Meena and David decided to give things a go. Their relationship hit another rocky patch when Meena told David she loved him and he didn’t say it back.

But he later admitted to her that he did love her. Could Meena be the one for David?

