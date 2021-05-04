Emmerdale fans fear that David Metcalfe is in danger from his girlfriend Meena.

In last night’s episode of the ITV soap (Monday, May 3) Liam asked David to help him as he planned to propose to his girlfriend Leyla.

In the episode, Leyla was in the shower and David began to ask her about doing a rota so they could each have separate nights in with their partners.

But Meena was furious that David had been talking to Leyla when she was naked. Later a jealous Meena told Liam that David had been chatting to Leyla in the shower.

Meena got jealous of David and Leyla (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emily Kirk in Emmerdale: What happened to Paddy Dingle’s ex-wife?

However Liam was aware that David was distracting Leyla whilst he looked for something that Liam needed for his proposal.

But fans have become worried for David, fearing that Meena is controlling and will harm or kill him.

Can we expect Meena to start abusing or poisoning David? #Emmerdale @DuncanLindsay @emmerdale — Tam LizAnn ODriscoll (@tamlizann) May 3, 2021

Nothing, the character Meena brings nothing to the village. David can’t see her behaviour? Red flags!!!!! #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/R55oAdHahx — EDition🇬🇧🇯🇲🇧🇧 (@ED_ition) May 3, 2021

The bunny boiler tendancies are showing with Meena #Emmerdale — Charlotte K13 (@Charlotte_K13) April 30, 2021

Emmerdale: Meena ruins Liam’s proposal

Later this week, when Meena sees David heading over to see Leyla in the street, she is upset.

However what she doesn’t know is David is delaying Leyla until Leanna gives him the signal that Liam is ready to propose.

As Leyla and David platonically part ways, Meena is furious to see them so close.

Thinking Leyla is trying to steal David, she rudely interrupts Liam’s attempt to propose to Leyla.

Meena interrupts the proposal (Credit: ITV)

When Pollard points out to David that Liam’s proposal doesn’t appear to be going to plan, David steps in.

He explains to Meena that the reason he spent the morning with Leyla was to give Liam time to prepare for the proposal.

But this inadvertedly blows the surprise.

Leyla accepts Liam’s proposal (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Aaron left for dead after vicious attack

Liam is upset that the proposal has been ruined, but Leyla can see the effort he has gone to.

She suggests he tries again. As he delivers his speech from the heart, she’s overjoyed and says ‘Yes!’

But as Liam and Leyla celebrate their engagement, David and Meena’s relationship is looking less stable.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV. There’s an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.