Emmerdale: David and Victoria’s sudden exit explained as fans are left baffled

Emmerdale fans were left baffled last night as David and Victoria suddenly left the village to go to London. Coming so soon after they returned from Portugal, why did they leave again?

In scenes on Tuesday, February 22, Victoria was shown the footage of Meena trying to drown her. It sparked Vic’s desire to leave the village.

Emmerdale fans baffled by David and Victoria’s sudden exit

Victoria was upset after seeing the video. She was terrified at the thought she could’ve been killed.

Fearing Meena could be released, David suggested they go to London until Meena is charged.

David and Victoria went to London (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale fans puzzled as Liam makes blunder in front of police

They left with their kids and Jacob stayed behind. Not wanting to be alone, Jacob asked Chloe to spend the night with him.

However, the news of their departure shocked viewers.

They were baffled David and Victoria were going away again just weeks after returning.

David and Victoria going away again? They have only just come back #Emmerdale — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) February 22, 2022

David and Victoria going away again they've only just come back 😂😂#Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) February 22, 2022

Interesting they’re sending Victoria and David off again #emmerdale — Paul Graham (@PGUK78) February 22, 2022

Victoria and David have left again??? #emmerdale more behind the scenes drama? — Conor (@conormckenna101) February 22, 2022

David and Victoria going away again 🙄 #emmerdale — Pookies_boo (@BooPookies) February 22, 2022

It isn’t known how long they will be off-screens for this time.

Entertainment Daily has contacted Emmerdale for comment!

Emmerdale: Isabel Hodgins and Matthew Wolfenden

Reports last year suggested actor Aaron Anthony had quit the role of Ellis. This came following an alleged race row involving Matthew Wolfenden and Isabel Hodgins.

Aaron was said to have been annoyed about the reported behaviour of his two Emmerdale colleagues. The incident was thought to have taken place during filming for Survival Week.

There was an alleged row during filming the survival challenge (Credit: ITV)

The Sun claims that the verbal altercation was over a comment made. It also alleged there was mimicking of a mixed-race co-star’s accent.

The co-star has not been identified.

The source said: “We have been told that Aaron brought this up with Matthew subsequently. There was a tense conversation between them. Matthew and Isabel stopped filming afterwards.

“Emotions have been running high on set ever since. But no one knows what to believe.

“The female cast member who was involved is filming as normal. But she wishes that she wasn’t entangled in it.”

Victoria and David went to Portugal (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who plays Victoria Sugden in Emmerdale? How old is she?

According to the newspaper, Matthew, 41, and Isabel, 27, both categorically deny the allegations.

They are said to believe that there has been a misunderstanding.

Neither has publicly commented on the situation, however.

At the time a spokesperson for Emmerdale told ED!

“While we would never comment on individual cases, Emmerdale has robust policies in place to deal with any allegations brought to our attention and take the appropriate steps.”

Victoria and David wanted Jacob’s permission to move in together (Credit: ITV)

Matthew and Isabel return to filming

The pair were written out of the soap following the incident but recently returned to screens.

In their Emmerdale comeback scenes David and Vic explained they had been stuck in Portugal as Theo had an ear infection. This meant he was unable to fly until it had cleared up.

On their return, the couple announced their intention to move in together and be a proper family.

But will Meena spoil their happy ever after?

What happens next for David and Victoria in Emmerdale?

Although we don’t know how long David and Vic will be off our screens, we do know Meena is continuing to meddle.

She still wants to control everyone around her and is set to turn her attentions to Charles.

Next week, he sets up a support group for the victims of Meena. Will David and Victoria attend that? Could it offer them some form of closure?

And with Meena trying to get the upper hand again, is Victoria right to be scared?

We missed the ultimate showdown between them – are we going to get it at long last? And who will come out on top?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!