Emmerdale: David and Victoria to split after she rejects his proposal?

Emmerdale character David made the decision to propose to girlfriend Victoria in tonight’s episode (Wednesday, May 25).

However Victoria rejected his proposal, clearly not happy with the surprise.

But could this be the end for the couple?

Is this the end for David and Vic? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: David and Victoria’s relationship

David and Victoria have been dating since last year and have already been through a lot together after discovering David’s ex-girlfriend Meena is a serial killer.

This week, he realised that he and Victoria didn’t have much together juggling work and their children.

He decided it was time to propose to Victoria.

In tonight’s episode, David’s dad Eric tried to convince him to take things slow with Victoria.

However David was determined to go ahead with the plan.

David proposed by Victoria wasn’t happy (Credit: ITV)

Later Victoria and David met in the woods and David got down on one knee.

But Victoria wasn’t impressed saying she didn’t want David to propose and it was all too much.

She felt he chose to ignore their conversation about being happy as they were.

David told her to forget the engagement and go back to how they were, but she wanted space.

Later Victoria told her friend Amy about the proposal and he encouraged her to speak to David.

Victoria went to see David in the shop and apologised for her bad reaction.

David felt he ruined things and didn’t want Victoria to be in something she wasn’t sure about.

He told her to have a long hard think about what she does want and let him know when she’s decided.

Could it be the end for David and Victoria?

David keeps a secret from Victoria next week (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will David and Victoria split up?

In next week’s scenes it appears David and Victoria are still together. However they are about to face some more issues.

Proud David can’t bring himself to confide in Vic about his financial issues.

David decides to talk to Eric about his money troubles, explaining how much the pandemic impacted his business.

Will Eric help his son out? Will David tell Victoria what’s going on, or keep it a secret?

