Emmerdale fans have spotted something suspicious about David and Victoria in the aftermath of the survival challenge.

Last week, David and Victoria took part in the survival challenge at the HOP alongside Meena, Manpreet, Charles, Andrea, Charity and Mack.

David and Victoria were crossing a rope bridge at the same time as Manpreet and Charles. Charles pointed out there should only be two people on the bridge at once.

Just a few seconds later the bridge snapped sending Manpreet and Charles into the river. Not long later David and Victoria also ended up in the river.

David and Victoria fell into the river and Vic fell down the waterfall (Credit: ITV)

Manpreet and Charles were able to get back on land. However David and Victoria were swept down the river. David tried to stop Victoria from going over the waterfall, but she ended up falling over.

The chef was found face down, unconscious, at the bottom of the waterfall by Meena, who had been plotting to kill Vic for ‘stealing’ her boyfriend, David.

Meena tried to drown Vic. However she was stopped when David arrived.

She pretended she was saving Victoria and Billy soon came along and performed CPR on Vic, saving her.

Meena tried to drown Vic (Credit: ITV)

This week, Victoria came out of hospital. Meena found David’s get well card for Vic, which he told her he loved her.

As news spread in the village that David left Meena for Victoria, people seemed to disapprove.

Emmerdale fans spot something suspicious about David and Victoria

David and Victoria don’t appear to be bruised (Credit: ITV)

But fans were more distracted by the fact David and Vic had no cuts and bruises after falling from a big height into the river.

I find it off how David and Victoria have no bruises etc.

One even pointed out David is still recovering from being shot a few weeks ago.

i find it odd how David and victoria have no bruises etc 😳😐 #Emmerdale — Roberto Diniro (@runninoncaffine) October 26, 2021

And he's supposed be recovering from been shot!?!? He must be bloody superman 💪😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nyV191VgCi — Julie Deighton (@JulieDeighton3) October 26, 2021

How is it that David and Victoria have no cuts or bruises at all and walking around like they wasn't involved in a major incident the other day #Emmerdale — Jodi (@Jodi_Rushworth) October 26, 2021

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

