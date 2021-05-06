Soaps

Emmerdale: David and Meena heading for coercive control storyline, fans fear

David and Meena have been together for a few months

By Charlotte Rodrigues
| Updated:

Emmerdale fans fear David and Meena are heading for a coercive control storyline.

Earlier this week, Meena began growing increasingly jealous of David and his friendship with his ex-girlfriend, Leyla.

However what Meena didn’t realise is David was spending time with Leyla to help her boyfriend Liam plan a proposal.

As Liam prepared to pop the question, Meena ruined their lunch by accusing Leyla of trying to steal David from her.

Meena accused Leyla of trying to steal David. But she didn’t realise David was helping Liam with his proposal (Credit: ITV)

But when David and Liam revealed why David had been spending so much time with Leyla, Meena felt guilty.

Later, David went to see Meena and she told him she never knew where she stood with him.

She told him she was scared of getting hurt again and accused him of not being in love with her.

David told Meena he’s in love with her. But is he in danger? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emily Kirk in Emmerdale: What happened to Paddy Dingle’s ex-wife?

But David told Meena he had fallen in love with him and the couple made up. Soon he asked her to make things up with Leyla, as she is the mother of his son and will always be in his life.

However fans fear Meena and David relationship is heading for a coercive control storyline, similar to Geoff and Yasmeen’s plot in Coronation Street.

Coronation Street – Geoff and Yasmeen coercive control

Coronation Street character Yasmeen was abused by her husband Geoff in a coercive control plot.

In the storyline, Geoff began controlling Yasmeen by keeping track of her every move, checking her phone, taking control of her bank accounts and forcing her to stay home and clean.

Coronation Street's Yasmeen and Geoff
Yasmeen was abused by Geoff. But he died in December last year (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Aaron left for dead after vicious attack

After stabbing Geoff in the neck with a glass bottle in self-defence. But Yasmeen was put in jail and was facing attempted murder charges,

At the trial, Yasmeen was found not guilty to attempted murder as evidence piled against Geoff.

After Yasmeen was released, Geoff attempted to set her house on fire, but ended up falling off the roof to his death.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV. There’s an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

BBC Breakfast hosts Naga and Charlie
BBC Breakfast: Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt replaced as fans demand a ‘full time change’
ant and dec
Ant and Dec forced to apologise after ‘cameraman’ comment on The One Show
Charles and Camilla celebrate Archie birthday
Prince Charles and Camilla wish Archie happy second birthday
Alan Carr complaints
Alan Carr gameshow hit by 190 racist complaints about contestants’ ‘lack of diversity’
Coronation Street: Will Seb and Nina die after being attacked?
Who plays Eli in Coronation street?
Eli in Coronation Street: Who plays him and where have you seen him before?