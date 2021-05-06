Emmerdale fans fear David and Meena are heading for a coercive control storyline.

Earlier this week, Meena began growing increasingly jealous of David and his friendship with his ex-girlfriend, Leyla.

However what Meena didn’t realise is David was spending time with Leyla to help her boyfriend Liam plan a proposal.

As Liam prepared to pop the question, Meena ruined their lunch by accusing Leyla of trying to steal David from her.

But when David and Liam revealed why David had been spending so much time with Leyla, Meena felt guilty.

Later, David went to see Meena and she told him she never knew where she stood with him.

She told him she was scared of getting hurt again and accused him of not being in love with her.

But David told Meena he had fallen in love with him and the couple made up. Soon he asked her to make things up with Leyla, as she is the mother of his son and will always be in his life.

However fans fear Meena and David relationship is heading for a coercive control storyline, similar to Geoff and Yasmeen’s plot in Coronation Street.

Can’t see David and Meena relationship lasting, Meena is way too controlling!!!🙄 #emmerdale — 🦋 kaza🦋 (@Kaza_gayle) May 5, 2021

I feel like they are trying to set up a controlling relationship storyline between David and Meena. Often they will try and embed hints at the beginning of a new storyline. #Emmerdale — amelia (@acantwellhyde) May 5, 2021

I feel a coercive control storyline brewing with David and Meena #emmerdale — cokeriot (@Cokeriot) May 5, 2021

If I was David I’d cut ties with meena right there. Their not a proper couple yet she’s paranoid and seems to be controlling what people David sees.. she’s very strange. Reason why she’s single and men has run a mile from her. #emmerdale — MIKE 💙 (@mikepriestley13) May 5, 2021

Meena is spiteful, nasty and spoilt. She's needs taking down a peg or 2 #Emmerdale — Gillian Stimpson (@GillianStim) May 5, 2021

Meena needs to accept that Layla and David will always cross paths at some point or another. She needs to rein in her jealousy #Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@GlendenningLee) May 5, 2021

Coronation Street – Geoff and Yasmeen coercive control

Coronation Street character Yasmeen was abused by her husband Geoff in a coercive control plot.

In the storyline, Geoff began controlling Yasmeen by keeping track of her every move, checking her phone, taking control of her bank accounts and forcing her to stay home and clean.

After stabbing Geoff in the neck with a glass bottle in self-defence. But Yasmeen was put in jail and was facing attempted murder charges,

At the trial, Yasmeen was found not guilty to attempted murder as evidence piled against Geoff.

After Yasmeen was released, Geoff attempted to set her house on fire, but ended up falling off the roof to his death.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV. There's an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

