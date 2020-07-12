Emmerdale's Danny Miller 'speechless' as fans donate £10k to his fundraiser

Danny Miller, who plays Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale, has been left speechless after fans donated £10,000 to his fundraiser.

The actor runs the Once Upon a Smile charity with pal Daniel Jillings in aid of bereaved children and their families.

I’m just speechless. And actually too overwhelmed to say anything other than THANK YOU! Please keep giving - £20,000 would be an absolute dream!! Please help me ❤️https://t.co/6F8rUpL6uu pic.twitter.com/aaew7DkcM5 — Danny Miller (@DannyBMiller) July 11, 2020

It launched in 2011 but like many charities has been negatively affected by the on-going pandemic.

In a fundraising effort Danny has revealed plans to walk 40 miles - alone.

The journey will be from Manchester to Anfield, the home of Liverpool football club.

Read more: Charley Webb shares adorable selfie with youngest son Ace during family outing

But after smashing the initial £1,000 goal in a matter of days earlier this month, the charity extended the goal - and smashed it again.

It has now hit £10,000 and Danny is overwhelmed by his fans' generosity.

He tweeted: "I’m just speechless. And actually too overwhelmed to say anything other than THANK YOU! Please keep giving - £20,000 would be an absolute dream!! Please help me."

What is the fundraising for?

Danny posted this message on the JustGiving page.

He wrote: "I have waited years to be there when Liverpool finally lift the premier league and now I can't even see that in person.

"But I'll get as close as I can with the help and support from my beloved friends and followers.

"I want to combine two thinks I've had taken away from me during COVID-19 - which is the access to our fantastic charity HQ and my second love of my seat at Anfield.

"So I decided to add them together and try and earn some vital funds for my beloved charity and help us on the road back to some normality."

Danny plays Aaron Dingle in he soap (Credit: ITV)

A spokesman for the charity added: "Since lockdown was announced on the 23rd March 2020, it has been an extremely difficult time for charities, especially smaller charities, such as ours.

"As a self-funded charity, we rely heavily on the fundraising events that we as a charity, our supporters and corporate supporters plan and run throughout the year.

Read more: Kelvin Fletcher celebrates first pub trip in months

"The slow realisation that most of our fundraising year is now non-existent is a difficult and worrying time."

The charity has been forced to postpone its annual Grand Ball - as well as a series of celebrity football matches.

But it has assured fans it will do everything it can to continue to supported bereaved children and their families.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!