Emmerdale's Danny Miller 'speechless' as fans donate £10k to his fundraiser

Danny Miller, who plays Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale, has been left speechless after fans donated £10,000 to his fundraiser.
The actor runs the Once Upon a Smile charity with pal Daniel Jillings in aid of bereaved children and their families.
It launched in 2011 but like many charities has been negatively affected by the on-going pandemic.
In a fundraising effort Danny has revealed plans to walk 40 miles - alone.
The journey will be from Manchester to Anfield, the home of Liverpool football club.
But after smashing the initial £1,000 goal in a matter of days earlier this month, the charity extended the goal - and smashed it again.
It has now hit £10,000 and Danny is overwhelmed by his fans' generosity.
He tweeted: "I’m just speechless. And actually too overwhelmed to say anything other than THANK YOU! Please keep giving - £20,000 would be an absolute dream!! Please help me."
What is the fundraising for?
Danny posted this message on the JustGiving page.
He wrote: "I have waited years to be there when Liverpool finally lift the premier league and now I can't even see that in person.
"But I'll get as close as I can with the help and support from my beloved friends and followers.
"I want to combine two thinks I've had taken away from me during COVID-19 - which is the access to our fantastic charity HQ and my second love of my seat at Anfield.
"So I decided to add them together and try and earn some vital funds for my beloved charity and help us on the road back to some normality."
A spokesman for the charity added: "Since lockdown was announced on the 23rd March 2020, it has been an extremely difficult time for charities, especially smaller charities, such as ours.
"As a self-funded charity, we rely heavily on the fundraising events that we as a charity, our supporters and corporate supporters plan and run throughout the year.
"The slow realisation that most of our fundraising year is now non-existent is a difficult and worrying time."
The charity has been forced to postpone its annual Grand Ball - as well as a series of celebrity football matches.
But it has assured fans it will do everything it can to continue to supported bereaved children and their families.
