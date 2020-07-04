Emmerdale star Danny Miller 'confirms' new love interest amid Robron fan backlash

Emmerdale star Danny Miller has seemingly confirmed reports Aaron Dingle is getting a new love interest.

The actor posted the story with a series of eye emojis after fans had contacted him about their disappointment.

Come onnnnnnnnnn. I’m skint here 😂 — Danny Miller (@DannyBMiller) July 3, 2020

Robron fans have reacted with fury about the news Aaron will be getting a new love interest as a blast from the past arrives in the village.

Emmerdale star Danny Miller responds to Robron fans

In reply to a fan who said they "aren't ready" for Aaron to move on, nearly a year after Robert was sent to prison for murder, Danny told them: "Come onnnnnnnnnn. I'm skint here."

He also liked a series of posts expressing excitement for the new story.

Read more: Has Andrea disappeared from Emmerdale for good this time?

News of the new love interest was revealed on Friday.

The Sun reports that a man called Ben will arrive in the village and turn out to be someone Aaron bullied for being gay at school.

An insider told the publication: "Aaron wasn't always the Aaron fans have grown to love - as a teenager he was completely different.

The former couple said an emotional goodbye last year (Credit: ITV)

"Ben will force him to confront what happened in school and sparks could fly between them.

"It's going to be a dramatic and explosive storyline full of twists and turns.

"There's the potential that Aaron and Ben could develop into something more - but viewers will have to wait to see how it plays out."

Robron fans revolt over new love interest

With Robert in prison for 14 years for murdering Lee Posner, there is little chance of him reuniting with Aaron.

But despite that Robron fans don't want Aaron to move on.

One wrote on Twitter: "Oh here we go. Don't they have any other ideas for storylines? Come on Emmerdale.

"What a joke - there is so much they could do with such a talented actors - all they can come up with is a new love interest with twist/turns? Thanks, not interested, it's way too early."

"One thing is sure for me: I will never support them and ship them. I feel for the guy though. It's Robron or nothing for me," said another.

A third added: "Too soon they're not even divorced yet, sorry, won't be invested in that even if it happens, only Robron for me."

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Gabby struggles with loneliness

"Fuming! Robron forever!" wrote one more.

A further user wrote: "It's too soon. What about just let him stay single for a while!"

More added comments of "way too soon," and "nope, won't be watching.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!