Emmerdale fan theory: Craig’s an imposter faking his identity?

Last night in Emmerdale (Monday, September 11), Craig walked into Lydia’s house and told her to keep quiet about what happened between them.

He then wormed him way into the family even more by staying for dinner.

A new Emmerdale fan theory now suggests that Craig’s an imposter and is faking his identity.

Craig frightened Lydia (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Craig told Lydia to keep quiet

Last night, Craig walked into Lydia’s house whilst she was resting on the sofa.

He then said that he was worried about her and wanted to check up on her.

Lydia told him to leave but Craig said that they needed to finish the conversation they started the other day at work.

He then told Lydia that she needed to stay quiet about what happened between them as her whole life could be ruined if Sam found out.

Craig made out as though Lydia had betrayed Sam and soon stayed for his dinner, trying to become pals with her family.

A new fan theory predicts that Craig is lying about who he is (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Craig faking his identity?

A new Emmerdale fan theory suggests that Craig might be lying about who he is.

It suggests that Craig might not be the Craig Lydia knew from the children’s home but someone pretending to be him instead.

One fan wrote: “Why do I feel like Craig isn’t who he says he is in Emmerdale? Like he’s not Toby’s father, he might have been at the children’s home but was not the boy Lydia was friends with? Maybe the real Craig will come into it later and actually be nice?”

#Emmerdale am I the only one thinking Craig isn’t going to be the real dad to Lydia’s baby? Like I just need something positive to come out of this and make the real dad a nice guy and Craig’s lying — Dragon (@Thedragon18137) September 11, 2023

Another fan agreed and reckoned that Craig is lying about being Toby’s father, suggesting: “Am I the only one thinking Craig isn’t going to be the real dad to Lydia’s baby? Like I just need something positive to come out of this and make the real dad a nice guy and Craig’s lying.”

Is Craig lying? (Credit: ITV)

Could Craig be an imposter in Emmerdale?

Craig claims to be Lydia’s old friend from the children’s home, leading Lydia to tell him that he’s the father of her late child, Toby.

However, could Craig not actually be the real Craig that Lydia remembers? Lydia may have not recognised him and just took his word for it. Could this Craig actually be an imposter?

