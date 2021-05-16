Emmerdale couple Max Parker and Kris Mochrie volunteer at vaccination clinic

Emmerdale real-life couple Max Parker and Kris Mochrie have volunteered for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The two actors have selflessly sacrificed their weekend to help others during the pandemic.

Max Parker and Kris Mochrie volunteer at Covid centre (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Max shared the photo to his Instagram story, with the snap showing the couple with their arms wrapped around each other.

They are both dressed in full PPE complete with masks and medical gloves.

He captioned the post: “Volunteered today at the vaccine clinic! NHS are the best!”

The couple’s relationship is clearly going from strength to strength as they later celebrated their good deed with a night out.

They posed for a quick selfie looking more loved up than ever.

Max and Kris met on the set of Emmerdale where they played brothers Lee and Luke Posner.

Although they never shared a scene on-screen, off-screen they clicked and got shared a series of dates.

At the time, a source revealed: “They met on Kris’ last day filming and just hit it off.

“They were cast as brothers and are really alike and have been joking that casting did a great job.

“The boys kept in touch after Kris finished on the show but they’ve spent a lot of time together over summer.”

The insider added that it was “early days” but the pair were “really enjoying themselves and who knows what the future holds”.

Last year, they moved in together into a luxury apartment in Manchester.

Max Parker plays Luke Posner in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

A source told The Sun: “As first homes go, this is a doozy. Max and Kris are proud and excited to start the next phase of their relationship in style.

“Moving to Manchester works well for them as it’s a central point between Leeds, where Max films Emmerdale, and London, where Kris does a lot of consultancy work. Plus, it’s close to Kris’ native Liverpool.

“It’s a long way from the rural village life of Emmerdale, but they’ve worked hard for what they’ve got.”

