ITV 'makes plans for Emmerdale and Coronation Street' amid coronavirus outbreak

The powers that be at ITV have been forced to plan a strategy for Emmerdale and Coronation Street amid the outbreak of coronavirus, according to reports.

The channel has discussed plans for its favourite soaps should the coronavirus outbreak worsen.

As reported in RadioTimes.com, the two ITV soaps could be affected as the risk of the disease increases.

We're confident that we're able to continue with our filming schedule.

Being in continuous production all year round, any outbreak on set could affect filming - whether it be cast or crew.

However, the website reports, there ARE contingency plans in place at the channel.

RadioTimes.com contacted representatives of ITV's soaps who told them safety will always come first.

They said: "Our priority is the well being and safety of all our colleagues and everyone who works with us on our shows and across our production.

"Clearly, along with everyone across the country, we are in a developing and dynamic situation with respect to the coronavirus, so we're taking the appropriate steps."

They continued: "We've looked at our procedures and our established contingency plans and we're confident that we're able to continue with our filming schedule.

"In terms of our colleagues, our aim is to do everything we can to support anyone affected. We're keeping a close eye on the situation and putting our people first."

According to reports, a Corrie actor is already in self-isolation over coronavirus fears after returning from holiday.

The soap star, who remains unnamed, is taking precautions after coming home from a trip abroad.

As reported in the Mirror, a source said: "The actor spoke to health professionals after coming back home.

"They aren't displaying any symptoms but were advised to self-isolate as a precautionary measure because of where they had been.

"We film six to eight weeks in advance so there has been room to manoeuvre.

"We've only had to write them out of a couple of scenes, while the others can be shifted to the future."

A spokesperson for the soap confirmed the news in a statement to the Metro. They said: "The cast member concerned took the decision to self-isolate as a precaution.

"They haven't been into work and they are showing no symptoms.

"There has been no disruption to filming."

At the time of writing, there have been 116 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK and earlier this week, Chief Medical Officer for England, Chris Whitty, warned the UK is likely to see "some deaths" in the coming months as a "significant number" of people catch the flu-like virus.

On Wednesday March 4, an older patient was the first person in the UK to die from the disease.

A statement from the NHS trust said: "Sadly, we can confirm that an older patient with underlying health conditions has died.

"The patient has previously been in and out of hospital for non-coronavirus reasons, but on this occasion was admitted and last night tested positive for coronavirus.

"The family has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."

The statement went on to say that the trust would not be commenting further and asked that everybody "respects the family's privacy".

