The soaps have had a schedule change this week as ITV and the BBC air fixtures of the World Cup, meaning that Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders are not on tonight.

The football will air in the soaps’ usual slot over on ITV, whilst the BBC will air a series of different programmes.

When will the soaps be back on our screens?

Emmerdale is being replaced by the football (Credit: ITV)

Why aren’t Emmerdale and Coronation Street on tonight?

Tonight, none of the soaps will be on, on both ITV and the BBC.

Emmerdale usually airs at 7.30pm on ITV, on a Friday.

Coronation Street airs after, at 8.00pm.

However, tonight, both soaps won’t be shown on ITV.

Instead, the England v USA football match coverage will take their place.

Coverage will take place from 6.05pm-9.15pm with kick-off starting at 7pm.

EastEnders doesn’t usually air on Fridays (Credit: ITV)

Is EastEnders on tonight?

EastEnders usually doesn’t air on a Friday.

The soap has been airing most of its episodes on BBC Two this week, also making them available at 6am each day on BBC iPlayer.

However, sadly, the soap won’t air tonight with fans having to wait until later in the week for their next instalment.

Coronation Street won’t air its usual episode (Credit: ITV)

When are the soaps back on?

With soaps to catch up on, fans will be eager to know when the soaps are back on.

Emmerdale will air this Sunday (November 27, 2022), at 6pm.

This will be an hour episode.

Following this, Coronation Street will also air this Sunday, at 7pm.

Again, this will air for one hour.

However, all of the week’s episodes of the ITV soaps are already uploaded onto ITV X, for those fans who wish to watch Sunday’s episode in advance.

EastEnders will air next on the BBC, on Monday (November 28, 2022).

The soap will air two episodes, being half an hour each, starting at 7pm, with the last finishing at 8pm.

