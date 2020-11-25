Emmerdale star Claire King has revealed Kim Tate will have an affair when she returns to screens.

Claire’s character Kim has been off-screen for months as the actress has been off work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However Claire has revealed that when Kim returns, she will have a new storyline that was originally meant to start earlier this year.

Emmerdale: Claire King speaks about Kim Tate return

Speaking to The Sun, Claire said: “This came along six months ago when we were going to start the storyline but obviously we got a tad interrupted.

Claire revealed Kim will have an affair when she comes back. But who with? (Credit: ITV)

“I think the audience are going to be a bit blindsided because they won’t see it coming – it’s a bit off-piste.”

She added: “It’ll be carnage Kim back again because she wants to sort Andrea out, Belle out and she’ll be like a whirling dervish going through the house unless she gets a little distracted with her new affair.”

Filming an affair with social distancing

Whilst Claire didn’t reveal who the affair is with, she did admit it would be challenge to film with social distancing rules in place.

She said: “It’s kind of hard to do.

“I’m going to be intrigued to see how they do an affair from the start with social distancing.

Actors have to keep their distance on set (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Cain and Moira face a new setback

“There’s going to be a lot of running down stairs, doing zips and buttons up and things like that. Insinuation because we’re not allowed to touch or kiss.”

She added that just because actors have to keep their distance it doesn’t mean they break their connection, they just have to act in a different way.

Why has Kim Tate been off-screen?

Claire hasn’t been filming at Emmerdale for a few months (Credit: Shutterstock)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Liv suffers a seizure after Paul threatens her

Back in July, Claire explained the reason her character has been off-screen is because her immune system is compromised as she has rheumatoid arthritis.

This makes her more at risk of catching coronavirus. However it sounds like Kim will be making a big comeback soon!

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Kim Tate’s return? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.