Emmerdale Christmas spoilers: Double proposal this festive season

Love is in the air in Emmerdale Christmas spoilers when there is not one but TWO marriage proposals!

On Christmas Day, Will Taylor pops the question to businesswoman, Kim Tate. And Billy Fletcher isn’t far behind asking Dawn to be his wife.

It’s quite a surprise when Will proposes since he is currently caught in an unofficial love triangle with Kim and their Home Farm housemate, Bernice Blackstock!

Kim has competition for Will from Bernice on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

During the times that Kim has been away from Home Farm on business, neglected boyfriend Will has been getting closer to beautician Bernice.

Bernice has definitely got her eye on Will and has now given him an unexpected ultimatum:

Will must choose between her and Kim!

Unfortunately, Will and Bernice are unaware that Kim has overheard their secret conversation…

Malone’s body goes missing!

Christmas Day doesn’t get off to a good start for Will, after he discovers the site of dodgy DI Malone‘s grave has been disturbed.

Will recently confessed to Kim the truth about burying the body of corrupt copper Malone on the grounds of the Home Farm estate.

Will is in for surprise when Kim reveals she has taken steps to remove the body.

Will is touched that Kim would get her hands dirty to help him.

(Although we suspect the fancy businesswoman didn’t personally grab a shovel and get digging!)

Suddenly, Will makes a BIG decision…

Emmerdale Christmas spoilers: Will pops the question!

Will and Kim visit Malone’s grave on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Bernice is still waiting for Will’s answer to her pre-Christmas ultimatum.

But she’s in for a shock when Will unexpectedly proposes to Kim!

What will Kim’s answer be?

Read more: Dawn panics when Lucas disappears…

Billy asks Dawn to marry him!

Billy pops the question to Dawn this Christmas on Emmerdale! (Credit: ITV)

Love is in the air again on New Year’s Eve when Billy Fletcher asks his girlfriend, Dawn Taylor that all important question.

It seems like Billy and Dawn have only been back together for five minutes after reuniting when her son Lucas goes missing.

Billy helps her look and they can’t resist their feelings any longer, sharing a kiss and committing to trying again.

Billy just has to tell Meena now, and she doesn’t take it well, revealing she’s pregnant in a big to keep him.

However, it’s clear Meena’s baby bombshell hasn’t worked when Billy gets down on one knee to see in 2022.

What will Dawn’s answer be? (Credit: ITV)

Billy has always wanted to be a happy family with Dawn and her young son, Lucas.

Will Dawn say yes and make his wish come true before 2022 starts?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

