Emmerdale: Christmas romance for Kerry and Al?

Could there be an unexpected romance on the cards for Kerry and Al this festive season on Emmerdale?

Kerry has definitely been a bit strapped for cash since she recently returned to the village.

So who knows, maybe the size of the businessman’s wallet has caught the eye of the beautician!

Emmerdale: Lust at first sight?

Has Kerry got her eye on a new man on Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

Coming-up on the ITV soap, flirty sparks fly between Kerry and Al.

It’s not long before the pair are engaging in some shameless flirting.

Which does not impress pub chef Marlon Dingle, who knows businessman Al is not to be trusted.

But maybe Kerry is either unaware or prepared to turn a blind eye to Al’s crafty behaviour and terrible track record with the women of Emmerdale Village?

Al is trying to put The Woolpack out of business

Cain clashes with Al on an upcoming episode of Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Al became an investor in struggling village pub The Woolpack a while back.

But it’s all part of a plan to get the pub shutdown.

Al and a bunch of developers want to knock down the iconic landmark and build a block of luxury apartments instead!

Pub co-owners Chas Dingle and her cousin, Marlon are most definitely onto Al.

But that doesn’t seem to be stopping him from playing dirty and attempting to sabotage Christmas business at The Woolpack.

In fact, it all gets a bit heated when Chas’s brother Cain catches Al up to no good again.

Cain confronts Al outside the pub and risks getting himself arrested!

Al is a terrible love cheat!

Maybe Kerry is just looking for a bit of festive fun with Al.

But she had better watch out as he definitely has a wandering eye.

While she was away from the village last Christmas, it was revealed that Al was cheating on his fianceé, Priya Sharma with a mystery woman.

That woman turned out to be none other than Cain and Charity Dingle’s daughter, Debbie!

However, when Debbie and Priya discovered they were both being played by Al, the ladies teamed-up for some good old-fashioned, humiliating revenge.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

