Emmerdale fans are predicting that Chloe will start stalking Sarah Sugden.

A few weeks ago, Sarah tried to contact the family of the girl who donated her heart to her back in 2018.

However after the family revealed they didn’t want to see Sarah, Noah managed to track them down.

Last week, Sarah decided to meet up with her donor’s sister, Chloe.

Noah tracked down the family of Sarah’s heart donor (Credit: ITV)

Chloe told Sarah about Gemma, however when she asked to listen to Sarah’s heart, she panicked and was soon found by Lydia.

Sarah agreed not to see Chloe again, but in last night’s episode (Monday, August 23) Chloe turned up in the village to apologise to Sarah.

She told Sarah when she was ready to know more about Gemma, she could.

Chloe told Sarah about Gemma (Credit: ITV)

Sarah decided she was ready and the two went out. Chloe showed Sarah a picture of her sister and told her a bit about her.

However fans are concerned that Chloe will begin stalking Sarah and fear she’s in danger.

Chloe is definitely gonna end up being a creepy stalker #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/yfFKeo9Jn8 — Michelle Jones 🤯🤯 (@MeeshyJay) August 23, 2021

Oh my days, a new crim in the form of Russ and a potential creepy stalker in the form of Chloe 🤦🏽‍♀️🙄#Emmerdale — EDition🇬🇧🇯🇲🇧🇧 (@ED_ition) August 23, 2021

Chloe is behaving like a stalker. #Emmerdale — Wini Boansi 🇬🇭 (@WiniBoansi) August 23, 2021

Chloe is an interesting character in tonight's #Emmerdale and certainly one to watch… We're not sure about her, Sarah! — The Tates Of Home Farm 💙 (@TheTateDynasty) August 23, 2021

i understand the curiosity of finding out who her heart doner is but that chloe is well creepy because you know emmerdale couldn't have a happier story these days so she gotta be sinister #Emmerdale — . (@delucaevans) August 23, 2021

DON'T trust her Sarah seriously. The fact Chloe actually went as far as to track her down after one little meeting is kinda beyond creepy is it not? #Emmerdale 😨 — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) August 23, 2021

This Chloe too me seems Creepy 😬 #Emmerdale — Jordan Phelps (@JordanPhelps21) August 23, 2021

Later when Lydia returned to Sarah’s, she told Lydia she won’t be seeing Chloe again. However the two were soon making plans to see each other.

Emmerdale: What’s next for Sarah and Chloe?

Having escaped Noah, Sarah is chuffed to see Chloe again.

Chloe wants to give Sarah a bracelet that belonged to Gemma. Sarah is reluctant until she sees it’s a diamond bracelet.

Sarah and Chloe meet up again (Credit: ITV)

Sarah is pleased to have made the connection with Chloe.

Unseen, Noah watches, upset that Sarah lied to him.

Soon at home, Noah catches Sarah in a lie about what she’s been doing.

