In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday, August 31), Caleb got attacked by Harry and his heavies after losing his guns.

He’d been beaten up and was found by Cain and Nate who took him back home.

However, a new Emmerdale fan theory now suggests that Chloe’s dad could’ve just turned up in the village. But, what’s this got to do with Caleb and Harry?

Caleb was beaten up (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Harry attacked Caleb

Last night, Caleb met up with Harry and his heavies and faced him after Nate lost his guns.

He then said that they wouldn’t be doing anymore dodgy business with him, making Harry furious and beat Caleb up in a violent altercation.

Harry told him that he usually lets his heavies take care of people but he felt privileged to beat him up himself.

Meanwhile, Nate informed Cain about Caleb being in trouble, rushing to the office.

They soon found Caleb battered and bruised and offered to take him to the hospital.

Caleb begged them not to as they’d make things worse. Instead, Cain then called Liam to treat Caleb.

Fans reckon that Harry could be Chloe’s dad (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Harry is Chloe Harris’ dad?

After seeing Harry beat Caleb up last night, fans have now come up with the theory that Harry could be Chloe Harris’ dad.

One fan wrote: “This Harry has gotta be Chloe’s dad, right, he sounds dangerous! Though it’s Emmerdale so in reality it’s probably just a water pistol”

This Harry has gotta be Chloe’s dad right he sounds dangerous! Though Its emmerdale so in reality it’s probably just a water pistol #Emmerdale — L 💫 ♊️ (@TVMusings22) August 31, 2023

Harry is chloe's dad #emmerdale — pnejonno21 OBE (@MickJohnPNEFC) August 31, 2023

Another fan was almost certain that Harry and Chloe are related, commenting: “Harry is Chloe’s dad”

But, could badman Harry be the mysterious father of Chloe Harris?

Chloe’s dad is not to be messed with (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Could Harry be Chloe’s dad?

When we first met Chloe, Kerry warned that her dad was not someone you’d want to mess with.

Harry seems to fit this description perfectly, but could he be Chloe’s dad?

It’s about time we finally solved the mystery. Has Chloe’s dad just turned up in the village?

