Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ how Chloe will trap Mack after pregnancy twist

Last night in Emmerdale (Tuesday, September 26), Chloe revealed to Amy that she wasn’t actually pregnant.

However, she was too nervous to break Mack’s heart and tell him the truth.

Emmerdale fans have now ‘worked out’ how Chloe will trap Mack after the pregnancy twist.

Chloe isn’t actually pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chloe’s not pregnant

Last night, Mack was so excited about both the engagement and pregnancy news.

Heading to The Hide, Mack and Chloe decided to tell their loved ones about the engagement.

However, Amy accidentally let slip about the baby news as well, prompting Mack to announce Chloe’s pregnancy.

As Moira shared her doubts over the quick engagement, Chloe had some concerns of her own.

She then told Amy that her period had started and that she wasn’t actually pregnant.

Chloe feared telling Mack the truth as she worried that he wouldn’t want to marry her without another baby in the picture.

Will Chloe continue to keep Mack’s hopes up? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ how Chloe will trap Mack

Emmerdale fans have now ‘worked out’ how Chloe will trap Mack into staying with her.

They reckon that she’ll continue to pretend that she’s pregnant whilst trying to conceive so that Mack will stay with her for the baby.

One fan predicted: “So I’m guessing Chloe will pretend she’s pregnant then try to get pregnant. What could possibly go wrong?…”

So I'm guessing Chloe will pretend she's pregnant then try to get pregnant. What could possibly go wrong…🤔🙈 #Emmerdale — Emma M (@ema_m09) September 26, 2023

Chloe not being pregnant… I bet she lies to Mack just to keep him/engagement 🤷🏼‍♂️ #Emmerdale won’t end well… — Emmerdale 2dae (@Emmerdale2dae) September 26, 2023

Let me guess, Chloe finds out she’s not pregnant so she tries to get pregnant just to keep Mack!! 🙄🤦‍♀️ #Emmerdale — Swalk (@Samanth22356123) September 26, 2023

Another fan agreed: “Chloe not being pregnant… I bet she lies to Mack just to keep him/the engagement. Won’t end well…”

A third viewer added: “Let me guess, Chloe finds out she’s not pregnant so she tries to get pregnant just to keep Mack!!”

A fourth person ended: “Oh well that didn’t last long! Cue Chloe desperately trying to get pregnant to trap Mack. We all know she’ll fail to trap him anyway.”

Will Chloe lie to Mack? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Chloe try to trap Mack?

It seems that Chloe believes that honesty is the best policy as she decides to tell Mack the truth tonight (Wednesday, September 27).

After being given some advice from Amy, Chloe breaks the news to Mack. But, how will he take it? Will he still want to marry her despite her not being pregnant?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

