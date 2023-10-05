Emmerdale: Chloe’s death ‘confirmed’ as full details of huge clifftop stunt emerge

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Chloe Harris’ death looks ‘confirmed’ as full details of the huge clifftop stunt emerge.

As Mack, Chloe and Charity all fight for their lives, Mack has a choice to make.

But, will Chloe end up dead as Mack is faced with a difficult decision in Emmerdale spoilers?

Chloe confronts Mack over Charity (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe confronts Mack

Preparing for their holiday to Scotland together, Chloe hides her upset after hearing a conversation that Mack and Charity had.

However, she remains hopeful when she chats to Tracy about how she forgave Nate when he cheated on her.

After Mack tells Chloe that he loves her he later gives Charity a kiss on the forehead in a heartfelt moment.

Chloe witnesses this and confronts Mack about what’s going on between them.

Mack thinks that he’s done enough to stop Chloe from being suspicious but Chloe’s anger is secretly bubbling. But, what will she do as her feelings erupt?

Will Mack cost Chloe her life? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe’s death ‘confirmed?’

With Chloe’s thoughts elsewhere, she starts driving with Mack ready for their holiday.

However, they soon spot Charity broken down at the side of the road. With an ulterior motive, Chloe offers Charity a lift.

Planning to take Charity and Mack to the middle of nowhere and leave them there, tensions rise as a car hits them.

Their own car soon starts to move closer to the edge of a clifftop as both Charity and Chloe beg for Mack’s help.

With Mack having a huge decision to make, he stands outside of the car as both women reach out their hands for his help.

But, with Mack weighing up his options, which woman will he choose? And, is Chloe set to die as Mack contemplates saving Charity and leaving Chloe in the car?

