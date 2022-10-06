Emmerdale fans beg soap to resolve ‘forgotten’ storyline as they’re left hanging after ‘weird’ build up

Emmerdale viewers are begging for the soap bring Chloe Harris‘s dad into the show now she’s pregnant.

It was revealed last night (Wednesday, October 5) that Mackenzie and Chloe slept together last month.

Now fans want to finally see her dad brought in as part of the storyline.

Chloe was introduced last year (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chloe and her dad Damon

Chloe first appeared in Emmerdale last year.

Sarah Sugden discovered Chloe is the sister of her heart donor Gemma and decided to meet with her.

However in another twist it was also revealed that Emmerdale resident Kerry, who had been away from the village for over a year, was working for Chloe’s dad Damon.

It turned out Chloe’s mother had died after her sister Gemma and her father Damon was in prison, so Kerry was living at Damon’s house, working for him and looking out for Chloe.

When Chloe began dating Noah Dingle, Kerry warned Chloe to keep away from Sarah and Noah as her dad is protective and wouldn’t like it.

As Chloe started to become upset by her dad’s controlling behaviour, Kerry planned to flee with Chloe.

However Chloe decided to stand up to her dad. She went to prison and told him he needed to back off.

Although their meeting seemed to go well, one of his men dumped Chloe’s stuff in the village, kicking her out of his house.

Chloe has been living in the village ever since with Kerry, her daughter Amy and Kerry’s boyfriend Al.

Kerry worked for Chloe’s dad Damon (Credit: ITV)

Mack and Chloe

Meanwhile, Mack is currently in a relationship with Noah’s mum, Charity.

Back in August Charity suffered an ectopic pregnancy.

After Charity and Mack got into an argument about having another baby, he slept with someone else, but it wasn’t revealed who.

For weeks Mack had been receiving messages and calls from his one-night-stand.

Mack and Chloe slept together and now she is pregnant (Credit: ITV)

This week, he decided to meet up with her to tell her to back off.

In last night’s episode it was revealed the person that Mack slept with is Chloe.

At their meet up, Mack told Chloe to back off and forget what happened.

But she was hiding the fact she is pregnant.

No one knows about Chloe’s pregnancy, but fans are begging for her dad to be brought in to the soap.

Now would be a good idea too bring Chloe’s dad into this….. #Emmerdale — Emmerdale Memes (@memesEmmerdale) October 5, 2022

agreed, i honestly thought it was so weird that they spent ages building up this idea of him being evil and scary and dangerous, and then they never gave him a storyline or even introduced him 😂 — holly-ween 🎃 (@sad_gxrl_holly) October 5, 2022

With Chloe's shock pregnancy could this mean a potential Prison visit from her Dad? Was literally made out to be such a badass when she first arrived to know when he's seems to of been totally forgotten about ever since. Surely he would of heard about Noah at least? #Emmerdale 🤔 — GrianneDoherty33 (@griannedoherty3) October 5, 2022

What do you think?

