Vinny sits with dog Chip - close up of Chip to the side Emmerdale
Soaps

Emmerdale: Chip the dog deserves an award for emotional scenes, say fans

Vinny's four-legged friend has proved to be an instant fan favourite

By Joel Harley

Fans of Emmerdale have been impressed by a new arrival on the soap – Vinny Dingle’s dog, Chip.

As scenes with Chip aired on the show, fans have demanded that the newcomer’s talent be recognised with awards!

In an effort to help Vinny with his grief, Paddy and Mandy gave Vinny a dog, Chip.

But Vinny is currently mourning Liv, who was killed in the 50th anniversary storm.

Paddy and Mandy hoped that the presence of Chip will encourage Vinny to start looking after himself again.

And, as Chip was introduced to the show, fans immediately fell in love.

Paddy and Mandy brought gave Chip to Vinny, but he wasn’t happy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans welcome Chip to the show

When Vinny was first introduced to Chip, he wasn’t thrilled at the idea of having a dog as he is still grieving for Liv.

In last night’s episode of the soap (Wednesday, October 27) Mandy encouraged Vinny to take Chip out for a walk.

However while they were in the woods, Vinny left the dog there telling her to find someone else to look after her.

But later, when Vinny returned home he was shocked when Chip came running towards him.

Chip returned Vinny’s picture of him and Liv (Credit: ITV)

It turned out Vinny had dropped his picture of him and Liv, and Chip returned it to her new owner.

As Vinny broke down in tears, Chip stayed by his side and fans expressed their appreciation for Chip’s ‘acting.’

Some suggested that the dog deserved formal recognition for his performance on the show.

One wrote: “What a fantastic actor Chip is, I reckon he’ll clean up at the soap awards next year.”

A second viewer tweeted: “Give that dog an award.”

A third said: “Best newcomer will be Chip the dog me thinks.”

Another added: “Chip the dog, fav actor ever.”

Vinny and Chip

Later when Mandy, Paddy and Eve went to visit Vinny, it seemed as if he had taken to Chip and the two had started to bond.

Could this be the start of a new friendship?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Are you a member of the Chip fan club? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of tonight’s episode!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Emmerdale teen Samson has sinister plan for baby Esther, fans predict
Eamonn Holmes wearing a blue suit
Eamonn Holmes delivers bad news amid recovery following surgery
Jane McDonald looking shocked
Jane McDonald breaks silence on ‘new Downing Street job’ as fans rush to congratulate her
Chas and Chloe looking worried in Emmerdale
What time is Emmerdale on tonight? ITV makes change to tonight’s scheduling
Paul Sinha and Bradley Walsh on The Chase
The Chase host Bradley Walsh fumes over question on show: ‘Is that a joke?!’
Jay Blades frowning and King Charles talking on The Repair Shop
The Repair Shop viewers left shocked over King Charles’ manner during special episode