Fans of Emmerdale have been impressed by a new arrival on the soap – Vinny Dingle’s dog, Chip.

As scenes with Chip aired on the show, fans have demanded that the newcomer’s talent be recognised with awards!

In an effort to help Vinny with his grief, Paddy and Mandy gave Vinny a dog, Chip.

But Vinny is currently mourning Liv, who was killed in the 50th anniversary storm.

Paddy and Mandy hoped that the presence of Chip will encourage Vinny to start looking after himself again.

And, as Chip was introduced to the show, fans immediately fell in love.

Paddy and Mandy brought gave Chip to Vinny, but he wasn’t happy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans welcome Chip to the show

When Vinny was first introduced to Chip, he wasn’t thrilled at the idea of having a dog as he is still grieving for Liv.

In last night’s episode of the soap (Wednesday, October 27) Mandy encouraged Vinny to take Chip out for a walk.

However while they were in the woods, Vinny left the dog there telling her to find someone else to look after her.

But later, when Vinny returned home he was shocked when Chip came running towards him.

Chip returned Vinny’s picture of him and Liv (Credit: ITV)

It turned out Vinny had dropped his picture of him and Liv, and Chip returned it to her new owner.

As Vinny broke down in tears, Chip stayed by his side and fans expressed their appreciation for Chip’s ‘acting.’

Some suggested that the dog deserved formal recognition for his performance on the show.

One wrote: “What a fantastic actor Chip is, I reckon he’ll clean up at the soap awards next year.”

What a fantastic actor Chip is, I reckon he'll clean up at the soap awards next year 👍#Emmerdale — William (@Willswhinge) October 26, 2022

A second viewer tweeted: “Give that dog an award.”

GIVE THAT DOG AN AWARD OMG #emmerdale — Kyle 🌹🏳️‍🌈 (@KyleSew2112) October 26, 2022

A third said: “Best newcomer will be Chip the dog me thinks.”

Best newcomer will be Chip the dog me thinks 😁 #Vinny #Emmerdale — Owen (@itzzzo_) October 26, 2022

Another added: “Chip the dog, fav actor ever.”

Chip the dog 😭. Fave actor EVER. #emmerdale — Laura Harvey (@_lauraharvey__) October 26, 2022

Vinny and Chip

Later when Mandy, Paddy and Eve went to visit Vinny, it seemed as if he had taken to Chip and the two had started to bond.

Could this be the start of a new friendship?

