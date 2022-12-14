Emmerdale: Chas’s affair exposed, but will Moira tell Paddy everything?

In tonight’s Emmerdale (Wednesday December 14, 2022), Belle confronted Chas about her affair with Al, and soon told Moira the truth.

Belle told Moira about the affair, with the pair of them adding everything up and realising that Chas was the reason behind Al’s death.

But, will Moira tell Paddy about the affair now that she knows the truth?

Belle told Moira about the affair (Credit: ITV)

Belle told Moira about Chas and Al’s affair

Tonight, Chloe showed Belle a receipt that Al had kept from his night at Westgrove Hall Hotel.

She told Belle that it was dated the night before the storm, which Belle worked out was the night that Faith died.

Belle then turned up at The Woolpack and confronted Chas.

She asked her to confirm the date that Faith died and the name of the hotel that Faith had gifted her a spa day for.

Chas fell into the trap of revealing that she went to Westgrove Hall Hotel, unaware of what Belle had found out.

Belle then told her that she had found receipts of Al taking another woman to that exact hotel on the very same day.

Chas couldn’t lie any longer and tried to guilt trip Belle by saying that she was just looking for a distraction from Faith’s illness.

She also brought up Belle’s past affairs, trying to point the finger back at her.

Belle was furious and left to find Paddy pushing Eve on the swings.

She attempted to tell Paddy the truth but stopped herself, instead telling Paddy how good of a dad he is to Eve.

Returning home, Belle sat crying on the sofa as Moira happened to walk in.

Wondering why Belle was upset, Moira listened as Belle confessed that she had known Chas was having an affair with Al but hadn’t said anything.

She feels responsible for Al’s death as she believed that Cain wouldn’t have killed him if she had exposed the affair when she first found out about it.

Moira told Belle that she had done the right thing by keeping quiet.

Will Moira stay quiet? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Moira tell Paddy the truth?

Moira’s good at keeping secrets but this time, Chas’ secret has ruined her family’s lives.

Now that Moira has realised that Cain and Kyle are only in trouble because Chas was having an affair with Al, she’ll surely want to protect her family.

Later this week, Chas and Paddy prepare to leave for a cosy trip away but will Moira expose the affair before they get a chance to go on their holidays?

Will Moira be the one to make Chas suffer the consequences of her actions?

Or, is this another secret that Moira is happy to keep?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

