Emmerdale fans were left enraged over Chas Dingle’s reaction to Al Chapman’s death.

Al died after being shot in last night’s Emmerdale episode (Tuesday, November 1).

However Chas’s reaction to finding out her secret lover was dead has left fans furious.

Chas and Al began a secret relationship earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chas and Al’s affair

For months Chas has been cheating on her husband Paddy with Al.

The affair started after Chas discovered Faith’s cancer had returned and it was terminal.

She confided in Al and soon the two began having a secret relationship.

Paddy and Al’s fiancée Kerry have no idea about the affair.

However Chas’s son Aaron found out about Chas and Al a few weeks ago.

Chas led Aaron to believe she had ended the affair.

However Chas was still seeing Al. When Faith gave Chas a trip to the spa, she secretly took Al with her.

Meanwhile back at home, Faith decided it was time to end her own life.

At the spa Al turned Chas’s phone to silent so she missed Paddy’s calls.

Chas ended up missing Faith’s death and later Aaron figured out why.

Chas led Aaron to believe their affair was over again but after Faith’s funeral he saw Chas and Al together.

Aaron left the village after disowning his mum and Chas’s brother Cain was confused by their fallout.

Chas broke down in tears (Credit: ITV)

Chas’s reaction to Al’s death enrages fans

Soon Cain found Chas‘s secret phone and discovered she had been having an affair with Al.

He tricked Al into meeting at a barn and he confronted him with a shotgun.

Both men began fighting but they both reached to get their hands on the gun.

Al ended up getting shot. Soon Kerry arrived and discovered Cain stood holding the gun and Al dead on the floor.

Fans think Chas was more upset about Al dying than Faith (Credit ITV)

When Chas went up to Butler’s Farm, she saw Cain getting arrested for Al’s murder.

As she hadn’t heard Al had died, she was completely shocked by the news.

Later Chas watched from a distance as Kerry returned home from the police station.

As she witnessed Kerry hug Chloe, Chas began sobbing.

But fans were furious that she seemed more upset over Al’s death than Faith’s death.

Is Chas more upset over Al than dead Faith and Liv and leaving Aaron #Emmerdale @emmerdale — Tam LizAnn ODriscoll (@tamlizann) November 1, 2022

Chas seems more upset over Al than Faith #Emmerdale — 𝓔𝓶𝓶𝓪 (@ballumshouse) November 1, 2022

Anyone else thinks dirty Chas is more sad over her lover man Al than for her mum? #emmerdale — Lily (@Lilyyflo12) November 1, 2022

Also Chas was more devastated over al then her own queen of a mom! She deserves everything she has coming to her #Emmerdale — Georgina (@GinaLouLoves) November 1, 2022

not chas being more upset over loosing al then she was her own mum #Emmerdale — naomi (@jasparsjoly) November 1, 2022

Read more: Emmerdale in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s arriving in the village this year?

Emmerdale usually airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!