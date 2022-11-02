Chas crying and Al looking shocked in Emmerdale
Soaps

Emmerdale: Chas Dingle’s reaction to Al’s death enrages fans

Only Aaron and Cain know about Chas and Al's affair

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale fans were left enraged over Chas Dingle’s reaction to Al Chapman’s death.

Al died after being shot in last night’s Emmerdale episode (Tuesday, November 1).

However Chas’s reaction to finding out her secret lover was dead has left fans furious.

Emmerdale Chas and Al in bed
Chas and Al began a secret relationship earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chas and Al’s affair

For months Chas has been cheating on her husband Paddy with Al.

The affair started after Chas discovered Faith’s cancer had returned and it was terminal.

She confided in Al and soon the two began having a secret relationship.

Paddy and Al’s fiancée Kerry have no idea about the affair.

However Chas’s son Aaron found out about Chas and Al a few weeks ago.

Chas led Aaron to believe she had ended the affair.

However Chas was still seeing Al. When Faith gave Chas a trip to the spa, she secretly took Al with her.

Meanwhile back at home, Faith decided it was time to end her own life.

At the spa Al turned Chas’s phone to silent so she missed Paddy’s calls.

Chas ended up missing Faith’s death and later Aaron figured out why.

Chas led Aaron to believe their affair was over again but after Faith’s funeral he saw Chas and Al together.

Aaron left the village after disowning his mum and Chas’s brother Cain was confused by their fallout.

Chas broke down in tears (Credit: ITV)

Chas’s reaction to Al’s death enrages fans

Soon Cain found Chas‘s secret phone and discovered she had been having an affair with Al.

He tricked Al into meeting at a barn and he confronted him with a shotgun.

Both men began fighting but they both reached to get their hands on the gun.

Al ended up getting shot. Soon Kerry arrived and discovered Cain stood holding the gun and Al dead on the floor.

Emmerdale Faith crying as she looks up at Cain
Fans think Chas was more upset about Al dying than Faith (Credit ITV)

When Chas went up to Butler’s Farm, she saw Cain getting arrested for Al’s murder.

As she hadn’t heard Al had died, she was completely shocked by the news.

Later Chas watched from a distance as Kerry returned home from the police station.

As she witnessed Kerry hug Chloe, Chas began sobbing.

But fans were furious that she seemed more upset over Al’s death than Faith’s death.

Read more: Emmerdale in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s arriving in the village this year?

Emmerdale usually airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Martin Lewis, money saving expert, on The Martin Lewis Money Show
Martin Lewis sends message to daughter during live show as he makes apology
Eamonn Holmes explaining his point on Loose Women
Eamonn Holmes suffers fall at home in another blow to recovery after major surgery
Aaron crying Al looking worried and Kyle looking worried in Emmerdale
Emmerdale: Did Cain kill Al? 5 huge theories on who really pulled the trigger
Boy George in his I'm A Celebrity outfit and leaving prison
I’m A Celebrity 2022 fans furious over Boy George’s criminal past: ‘Why give a spotlight to abusers?’
Paddy looking upset and Chas looking sheepish in Emmerdale
Emmerdale: When and how will Paddy learn the truth about Chas’s affair now Al’s dead and gone?
Emmerdale teen Samson has sinister plan for baby Esther, fans predict