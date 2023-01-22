Emmerdale fans are furious over a fresh twist for Chas and Paddy Dingle.

The controversial storyline saw the fan-favourite couple split after Chas had an affair with businessman Al Chapman.

Chas planned to run away with Al and her and Paddy’s daughter Eve for a new life.

Her plans only failed when Al was killed by her nephew Kyle Winchester.

Chas convinced the Dingles to forgive her this week on Emmerdale – and fans are furious (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Fresh twist for Chas and Paddy

At first she tried to keep her affair and plot secret – but Paddy learned the truth.

He ended their marriage and vowed to keep Eve close to him.

The Dingles quickly fell in line – shunning Chas for her cruel behaviour and embracing Paddy as one of their own.

But after giving them some gone off booze last week, Chas has been forgiven.

And Paddy has been pushed out to the sidelines, watching his former family from afar.

Fans furious

It is safe to say that fans are furious about the development.

One raged: “Well we should have known the producers would have Chas eventually being forgiven by her family as that’s how it works in the show.

“She did an appalling thing but after her saying she misses her family they say that life is too short and you are accepted again.

“It happens all the time especially with the Dingles as you could do the worst thing possible and be forgiven in a matter of weeks.

“And now poor Paddy will be forgotten as he is not a proper Dingle and he will be painted as the bad guy in all this as he wants full custody.”

A second said: “What was the point of shunning Chas for a month and then say, oh you now forgiven because you said you missed being part of the Dingle family and of course life is too short and we are all hypocrites after all.

This has really rubbed me up the wrong way.

“Why not after someone does a really bad thing that they cut to chase and forgive you straight away instead of faffing about saying you’re not part of the family anymore as we can read the Dingle family like a book.

“You do a bad thing. Say you are not part of this family. And then forgive them. It is just so boring and predictable.”

Paddy was fuming with Chas during last night’s Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Paddy destroyed by Chas development?

A third said: “The problem is that in the eyes of the viewer Queen Hypocrite Chas needs more of a punishment or comeuppance.

“This has been a damp squib of a climax to Chas’s months of selfishness and hurtful actions.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

“Within weeks she’ll be back to being the one pointing fingers and acting like the moral superior of the village. It’s unsatisfying.”

Another said: “This has really rubbed me up the wrong way.

“Seeing Chas laughing and partying with Mandy. Marlon calling her a legend. Blatant attempt to manipulate the audience into thinking Chas should be forgiven.”

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!