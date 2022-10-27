As the affair storyline reaches its thrilling conclusion, Emmerdale fans have decided on the ideal conclusion – many feel that cheating Chas Dingle needs to be killed off.

For months Chas and Al have been secretly having an affair.

Her behaviour and treatment of her family has left fans furious, saying the character has been ‘officially ruined.’

But now fans are demanding that she is killed off.

Chas and Al have been having an affair, but her behaviour has left fans furious (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chas and Al’s affair

Chas and Al’s affair has not gone down too well with fans.

Many feel that Chas has gone too far in her callous behaviour towards friends and family.

In her affair with Al, she has been cheating on husband Paddy.

Meanwhile Paddy has no idea what his wife has been up to.

Recently she missed the death of mum Faith as she was with Al at the time.

Then, she emotionally blackmailed son Aaron into keeping quiet after he found out about the affair.

She and Al are planning on running away from the village together, leaving husband Paddy and Al’s fiancée, Kerry.

In last night’s scenes, Chas discovered that Faith died as she had taken her own life, not due to cancer.

When she found out Moira knew that Faith planned to take her own life she banned her from the funeral leaving fans furious.

Fans have not been impressed with Chas’s behaviour (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans demand Chas’s death

But now fans have become fed up with her behaviour and are demanding she’s killed off.

“Kill off Chas! The Dales has moved past its need for Chas!” demanded one viewer.

kill off chas! the dales has moved past its need for chas! #emmerdale pic.twitter.com/XuMWKj0zgv — Brad🇺🇦 (@notacIue) October 26, 2022

A second tweeted: “Kill Chas off! “Chas knows it’s damn well her fault she missed Faith’s death.”

KILL CHAS OFF!! Chas knows damn well it’s her fault she missed Faith’s dead #Emmerdale — Lulu 🇩🇰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇵🇱 (@Luluwallpaper) October 26, 2022

“I was hoping that Cain will kill Al in their showdown but now I’m hoping Chas gets killed too. Getting shot of those 2 snakes sounds good to me!” said an irate viewer.

I was hoping that Cain will kill Al in their showdown, but now i'm hoping Chas gets killed too.

getting shot of those 2 snakes sounds good to me! 👌🐍🐍#Emmerdale — Jehan (@1stLadyHooligan) October 26, 2022

Cain goes after Al, but who gets shot? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Cain discovers Chas and Al’s affair

In next week’s spoilers, Chas’s brother Cain discovers that Al and Chas have been having an affair.

He confronts Al with a shotgun and after the two men get into a fight, they both reach for the gun.

Soon a gunshot goes off, but who has been shot?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

