Emmerdale fans demand ‘horrific’ Chas Dingle is axed after Paddy disappearance reaction

Emmerdale fans are demanding “horrific” Chas Dingle is axed after her reaction to husband Paddy Kirk’s disappearance.

The Woolpack bar manager Chas infamously cheated on Paddy for months with Al Chapman.

She planned to leave him and take daughter Eve away for a new life with Al in a cottage away from the village.

But that all got stopped when Al was shot and killed by Kyle Winchester.

However Paddy was told of Chas’ deceit and it devastated him.

In the months since he discovered the truth he hasn’t been able to come to terms with his devastation and it has spiralled into a deep depression.

Viewers watched this week as Paddy took drastic action.

He walked out of the village, seemingly for good as a harrowing new storyline kicked off.

Emmerdale fans want character axed

Last night it became clear that Paddy wasn’t returning home – but Chas refused to accept it.

Despite Bear and Mandy insisting the police should be called, Chas refused.

She was still completely furious at discovering Paddy had slept with ex Mandy Dingle in her absence.

Chas told Mandy: “I am still his wife, I decide what we do.

“He’s probably just sleeping off the mother of all hangovers. And you know what, if he isn’t and something bad’s happened to him then we all know who’s to blame don’t we.”

Her blaming Mandy didn’t go down well with Bear, who tore her to shreds for what she’d done to Paddy.

“You never wanted him even when you had him,” he told her.

“And when he finds a little bit of comfort, a woman who actually gives a stuff about him, you shame her when it’s you that should be ashamed.

“You took his heart and you smashed it, you made that poor lad’s life a misery.”

The former wrestler also ignored her wishes and reported Paddy missing to the police.

When the village officer arrived, Chas still didn’t take it seriously.

She was too busy throwing blame at Mandy and anyone else but herself.

Should Chas be axed?

And even when she did appear to take some responsibility for what happened, it wasn’t enough for viewers.

They want the character axed from the show.

One said: “Hurry up and write Chas out will you #Emmerdale Al was the best thing that happened to her until he was killed! Well done Bear for telling her so.”

A second said: “More Chas feeling sorry for herself no redeeming qualities at all.

“They most know over at the Dales that there’s no way back for the character and the best thing to do is write her out.

Another added: “Yayyyy Bear, someone needed to tell the horror Chas #emmerdale.”

