Composite image of David and Chas, looking flirty on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Emmerdale fans predict shock romance between David and Chas

Is love on the cards?

By Joel Harley

Fans of Emmerdale have predicted that an unlikely romance is brewing between David Metcalfe and Chas Dingle. Could romance be on the cards for the pair?

This came in last night’s episode (August 17), as Dan learned the extent of his prison sentence. David was visibly upset as Dan left the village for the last time, and was comforted by Chas.

Many viewers took this as foreshadowing a future romance for the pair. Could David and Chas get together?

Emmerdale David looking serious
Is new love on the horizon for David? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans predict David and Chas romance

Writing on Twitter, a number of Emmerdale fans shared their theories on this potential romance. A number of them wondered whether the soap might be trying to foreshadow something.

“Was Dan good close mates with David – why is David so cut up, just so Chas can comfort him, new potential romance?” asked one fan.

“Please don’t tell me Chas and David are gonna get together, just got that vibe. It’s like Emmerdale are trying to push them two on us all the time,” said a second.

“Is David going to get his leg over with Chas?” another fan asked.

Could love be on the horizon for this unlikely pair?

Chas behind the bar on Emmerdale
Is Chas ready to move on from Paddy now? (Credit: ITV)

Could David and Chas get together?

Neither David nor Chas have been lucky in love since joining Emmerdale. Chas is still recovering from the split with husband Paddy, after he revealed that he knew all about her affair with Al Chapman.

Meanwhile, David has jumped from one failed relationship to another. He split with Victoria Sugden last year, after she discovered his dishonesty and lies over a speeding ticket.

Could things work out for Chas and David instead?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale - Paddy Knows About Chas and Al's Affair

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

