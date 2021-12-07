Emmerdale: Chas branded ‘nasty’ and ‘heartless’ by viewers as she attacks broken Liv

Emmerdale aired harsh scenes tonight (Tuesday, December 7) in which Chas Dingle hit out at Liv Flaherty who is behind bars.

After Aaron exited last night (Monday, December 6) in emotional scenes, Chas was left feeling bereft and blaming everyone.

But despite accusing Cain of driving her son away, it was Liv who she reserved her unrelenting anger for.

Liv is all alone (Credit: ITV)

What happened between Chas and Liv in Emmerdale?

After Cain gave Chas a reality check that Aaron needed to get away after everything he’d been through, Chas was still looking for someone to blame.

And she knew just who to target when she went to see Liv in prison.

The youngster was charged with Ben’s murder and refused bail. After her hearing, brother Aaron visited her in a court sideroom and told her he was done. He then left town.

As Chas greeted Liv, there was a steely look in her eyes. She told Liv Aaron had gone and the innocent lass couldn’t believe her ears.

Chas then launched into her attack: “Do you know why? Because he had to get away from you, Liv, because he hates you. But not half as much as I hate you.”

And her nasty words didn’t stop there.

As Liv desperately pleaded her innocence, Chas made it clear no one believed her story.

“Stop denying it,” she yelled. “We’ve all seen how aggressive you can be.

“You and your lies have basically torn this family apart. Lydia and Sam have basically split up, Mandy’s barely speaking to Vinny. You have broken us.”

Devastated Liv begged: “Why does no one believe me?”

Chas doesn’t pull any punches when she talks to Liv (Credit: ITV)

Chas tells Liv: ‘You’re dead to me’

Chas hit back: “Why do you think?

“Every shred of evidence points to you. Accept it Liv, we all have.

“Everyone’s given up on you Liv, not just Aaron.”

As Liv begged that she needed them as she had no one else, Chas coldly eyed her and told her: “Not my problem.

“You never were a Dingle. And now that Aaron’s gone what’s left to bond us? Absolutely nothing. So don’t phone us, don’t contact us. I’m not interested.

“You lady are dead to me.”

What did fans say about Chas in Emmerdale?

Well, it’s safe to say most viewers were disgusted.

One wrote on Twitter: “Chas really is a nasty cow. If she’s not moaning about one thing it’s another ffs.”

Another noted: “Chas is nasty. Always was always will be. She has that pub by means of ill gotten gains. At Xmas she’ll reap what she’s sowed.”

A third said: “Really bad move. Chas should be ashamed of herself. Sanctimonious old cow. Poor, poor Liv.”

Yet another commented: “Why the hell would Chas purposely feel the need to visit Liv inside only to tell her how much everyone supposedly hates her really? Cruel, heartless b**ch, seriously Aaron was always leaving one way or another.”

Mandy wants Liv to stay away from Vinny (Credit: ITV)

What happens next for Liv?

Liv is heartbroken even further when she gets a visit from Mandy telling her to stay away from Vinny and cut all contact.

Realising that leaves her well and truly on her own and out in the cold, Liv is heartbroken.

However, Vinny isn’t letting it go that easily and insists he wants to fight to get her freed.

A reluctant Mandy agrees to help at Christmas, desperate to bring her family back together. But how will Chas react to her decision?

And given Liv is completely innocent, how will Chas feel when she finds out the truth?

