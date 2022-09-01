Emmerdale fans now switching off over ‘disgusting’ storyline

Some fans of Emmerdale are reaching for their television remotes and changing the channel after having enough of Al and Chas’ affair.

Just when they thought it was over, the affair restarted once again, leaving fans distraught.

Viewers had breathed a sigh of relief when Belle caught Al and Chas kissing at a work conference, resulting in Chas vowing to end the affair.

However, fans shouldn’t have been too eager to celebrate as the pair were seen continuing with their fling earlier this week, now using burner phones to keep the affair a secret.

Now, they’ve had enough of both the storyline and the soap.

Al and Chas can’t keep their hands off each other (Credit: ITV)

Fans switch off the soap

Some claim they’ve had no choice but to switch off the soap after becoming sick of seeing Al and Chas with their hands all over each other.

Once fan said: “Can’t watch anymore. How can she carry on like this when her mum is dying? Disgraceful person.”

Another commented: “Stopped watching it weeks ago. It is pathetic.”

A third viewer was sick of the tedious storyline: “Fed up with the same stories. Stopped watching it.”

Another commenter thought that Emmerdale needed to freshen up its storylines: “Emmerdale is running out of storylines now. So boring, can’t be bothered watching it now.”

It seems as though some fans are desperate for the story to come to an end.

With Faith about to die, will Chas sort her priorities out sooner rather than later?

Things are showing no signs of stopping (Credit: ITV)

Is the affair going to end?

Unfortunately for these viewers, Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that the affair shows no sign of stopping.

Actually, things are about to get a whole lot more serious.

After spending time together in bed, Al confesses to Chas that he loves her.

While Chas is scared by the confession at first, later on she starts to realise that she might love him back.

If you aren’t a fan of this storyline, then you might want to grab a sick bowl!

However, if you love a bit of drama in soap world then you’ll want to keep watching!

And we promise the outcome of this plot will be very satisfying – and surprising.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

