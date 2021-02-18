Emmerdale star Charley Webb has spoken out after experiencing pain in one of her breasts.

The soap star, who is best known for playing Debbie Dingle, took to Instagram following a trip to the hospital.

In the clip, Charley urged fans to do the same after putting off her own problem “for ages”.

Emmerdale’s Charley Webb visited the hospital after experiencing breast pain (Credit: Instagram/miss_charleywebb)

Emmerdale: What did Charley Webb say?

The 32-year-old actress explained she had ignored the pain during the pandemic.

However, she decided to tackle the problem last week.

Charley said: “I went to the doctor’s last week because I’ve been having this pain in my boob, which I know is really personal but I wanted to talk about it because I put it off for ages.

“I put it off and put it off because I was so worried about going into them with anything at the moment, with everything going on.”

The Emmerdale star urged fans to do the same (Credit: Instagram/miss_charleywebb)

In addition, Charley explained: “I’m really glad that I did it. The hospital was dead.

“She said they’re only seeing people if they really need to. And cause I had to be examined she had to see me.”

I put it off because I was so worried about going into them with anything at the moment

Meanwhile, earlier today, Charley admitted she was “pleased” after being inundated with positive messages from fans.

She shared: “I can’t tell you how many messages I’ve had from people – men and women – basically saying they felt the same.

Charley opened up on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“They said they’re putting off getting things checking, and now they’re not.”

Thankfully, the soap star went on to clarify her results were “fine”.

Charley opens up on her marriage to Matthew Wolfenden

Charley’s health update comes days after the star opened up on her marriage to husband Matthew Wolfenden.

During a recent chat, the actress revealed that while the pair aren’t romantic, they are very much a “partnership”.

The actress revealed she isn’t romantic with husband Matthew Wolfenden (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She told OK! Magazine: “We’re not the most romantic couple.

“In a lot of ways, I think that’s why it works, because we don’t put any pressure on our relationship.”

Furthermore, Matthew added: “It is hard and we have argued. We’ve had our little moments but I’ve not spoken to one person who hasn’t.”

The pair are parents to sons Buster, 10, Bowie, five and Ace, one.

Meanwhile, Charley’s much-loved soap character Debbie recently returned to the village.

Upon her return, she discovered her boyfriend Al had been two-timing her and Priya.

